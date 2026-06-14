Weekly Product Roundup: From Father's Day Gifts to Summer Essentials

A selection of expert-recommended products including a supportive tankini, wireless meat thermometer, coffee scale, keyboard cleaner, eyeliner, weighted sleep mask, highlighter, cotton leggings, Knicks gear, and gardening clothes.

We write about hundreds of products each week. Here, in our version of the Sunday circular, we’ve plucked some of our recent favorites: expert-recommended essentials, life-changing stuff you didn’t know you needed, newly launched gizmos, and very good deals we uncovered while trawling through the vast online-shopping universe — includingAthleta’s Marina Tankini , which she says is “snug and supportive in the spots where it needs to be but just loose enough in the area that covers my lower torso.

” But many of the 48 readers who commented on the piece implored her to reconsider, which didn’t make Botton’s winner’s circle. Botton felt there wasn’t enough fabric to “cover me up where I need covering,” but readers argued she didn’t need the covering at all. Father’s Day is officially a week away — next Sunday June 21.

We’ve published gift guides for just about every type of dad — the. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth so you can track the temperature of whatever you’re cooking and alerts you on your phone when something’s fully cooked.

“I get perfect meat every time,” he says. , a cup with a built-in scale for measuring coffee beans.

“It’s not often that I’m wowed by a new gadget,” Zhao says, but this one got him. “It works so well that it immediately felt like something I’d been using for years. ” And odds are good your dad doesn’t own it yet.

“As someone who works from coffee shops, airplanes, Pilates studios, and my 9-month-old’s play mat, my laptop is often subject to the harshest conditions,” writes contributor. She recently reached her breaking point and went to Amazon for a “keyboard cleaner” solution. She landed on this inexpensive and well-reviewed“The amount of crud I unearthed with each tool was both unsettling and satisfying,” she says.

After an initial sweep of her Macbook’s keyboard with the kit’s small and large brushes, she got deeper into the nooks and crannies of just about every device she owns: her iPhone, Airpods, Kindle, and iPad. After using the kit’s camera dabbing tool and spray, her photos afterward have never looked clearer. : Her go-to eyeliner for the last 20 years, L’Oréal’s Lineur Intense Felt Tip Liquid Liner in 610 Black Mica, was discontinued.

And so she quickly began a— something that’s just as precise, easy to use, affordable, and stocked at drugstores. Benefit’s was “far and away” her top pick of the seven eyeliners she tested. It’s pricier, and she has to order it online, but Choi says it’s “worth the forethought, planning, and price. The nib is exceptionally long, precise, and yielding enough that it doesn’t skip.

” And the formula is a perfect matte black that’s easy enough to remove at the end of the day without making a mess in her sink.her teammates’ favorites is this weighted sleep mask from Therabody.

“I have never had a sleep mask that’s this efficient,” she says. “It’s weighted on the outsides, and it has these eye craters so that it’s not flat on your eyes and gives you some space. You don’t even know what time it is when you have it on.

” It also has a vibration feature that some of her teammates use, though Purce says she’s never needed to turn it on “because it’s so good at blocking out all the light. ”: “It’s summer. It’s time to be sculpt-y, bronzy, glowy. ” And to achieve that “summertime glow,” Miller relies on this CoverGirl serum.

“For my day-to-day, I put this on my highlight points and just go,” she says, but it also looks great on your collarbone, arms, and legs. Writer Katherine Gillepsie knew from the moment she put on Mate’s leggings that they were the winning pair fromthat perform as well as nylon or polyester ones.

“The leggings have a high, wide waistband that compresses your abs, reinforced seams on the sides to provide more structure, and plenty of stretch,” she says. Their 92 percent cotton and 8 percent spandex makeup feels apt for high-intensity workouts, she notes, and she didn’t have to adjust them or hike them higher while running or doing Pilates.

New York has been a whole vibe this past week with the Knicks in the NBA playoffs, and for those who want to show their pride , senior writerrounded up over two dozen tees, sweaters, hats, and more. But, she says, “if you’re looking for something blue and orange that’s not explicitly a Knicks hat, there’s no better option than thistalked to Pamela Anderson, Martha Stewart, and Ron Finley about what they wear to garden Amanda Brooks never gardens without her Palladium boots, and Dan Colen has a baby strapped to his chest while he digs up weeds.

Jamaica Kincaid plants peonies and okra wearing her son’s hand-me-downs. This is what theteam learned when we asked 40 people whose taste we admire to share their essential gardening clothes in this week’s newsletter. There’s a lot of individuality, it turns out, but also a lot of overlap . , a new series where we’re helping you find the perfect swimsuit all summer long.

One of this week’s highlights is Sari Botton’s hunt for flattering swimsuits for 60-somethings.in Roslyn : “It’s a no-downtime treatment designed to boost your glow, improve tone and texture, and stimulate collagen. The under-30-minute service can be an add-on to other services or a stand-alone treatment,” she says.

“I’ve done lasers before, but this felt different — not nearly as spicy. I felt a little heat, almost as if someone was holding a flame over my skin but not touching it with the fire. When it was done, my skin wasn’t even red. I could go about my day.

”senior editor Jen Trolio rounded up some of this week’s best new releases. One highlight: “My 10-year-old is heading to sleepaway camp for the first time this summer, and I’m planning to send her with a screen-free, which upgrades the original model with a slimmer design, six built-in filters, and lock settings designed to help protect the memory card.

” It’s very easy to save products we’ve written about so you can refer back to them later or be notified when they go on sale. (Find a step-by-stepfrom Lands’ End, and they were still saving a slew of self-care and beauty items projected to be on sale for Prime Day.is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutWhat Jalen Brunson Can’t Live WithoutNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox.

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