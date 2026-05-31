Weekly Product Roundup: Expert Picks for Sun, Skin, and Style

A curated selection of recently tested products including hydrating sunscreen for acne-prone skin, comfortable jean shorts, durable travel luggage, and more.

Every week, our team of expert writers and editors reviews hundreds of products across categories like beauty, fashion, home, and tech. In this Sunday circular, we have curated some of our recent favorites: expert-recommended essentials, life-changing items you did not know you needed, newly launched gadgets, and very good deals we discovered while scouring the vast online shopping universe.

From hydrating sunscreen designed for acne-prone skin to not-too-short jean shorts and a suitcase from Cotopaxi that backpack people will love, here is our roundup. First up, for those with acne-prone skin, finding a sunscreen that protects without causing breakouts can be a challenge. Senior writer Dominique Pariso tested several new hydrating sunscreens and found a winner from Sofie Pavitt. She says it layers beautifully under makeup, leaves no white cast, and gives a dewy finish without clogging pores.

Meanwhile, beauty writer Krista Bennett DeMaio compared L'Oréal Paris's tinted serum foundation with the more expensive m.ph by Mary Phillips serum foundation. She applied one on each side of her face and found that no one noticed the difference; the main distinction was a slightly softer glow from the m.ph, but the L'Oréal held up just as well. In fashion, our writer Bella Druckman embarked on a quest for jean shorts she would actually like.

After trying on over 15 pairs from typical mall brands like Garage, Abercrombie, and Pacsun, she found relief in a pair that is comfortable enough for a road trip. Another standout is a pair of shorts with big zippered pockets and an on-trend drawstring, which were popular during Memorial Day sales and are machine washable. For sneaker fans, the trend of thinner soles continues since the Samba boom of 2022.

Updates coordinator Najwa Jamal tested metallic Adidas sneakers and found them blister-free even fresh out of the box, perfect for logging many miles. For travelers, Cotopaxi's suitcase impressed our tester with its durability, two removable mesh closets, and replaceable double-spinner wheels. It is ideal for frequent travelers who take hotel vacations and work trips.

Home enthusiasts will appreciate the OXO Rapid Brewer, which makes a fine cup of coffee out of the box but can be tinkered with for espresso-like results using paper filters. Coffee obsessive Michael Hession calls it a simple and affordable way to get delicious coffee at home.

Finally, a dandruff shampoo that feels like it was made in the 1920s is a family favorite for artist Marcel Dzama and his son, recommended by the David Zwirner family. And for those who missed the Laura Ashley revival, a bag from the collection is a nostalgic piece that works for any age group





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