Weekly Horoscope: Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius Urges Us to Take Back Our Power

This week proves how inconsistent and fickle the stars can be.

The romantic planet Venus, which is in Leo, aspects wild card Uranus in Gemini on the 15th, dreamy Neptune in Aries on the 16th, and evocative Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on the 17th.

We go from asserting our individuality in relationships to immersing ourselves with others to taking back our power. The Sun moves into Cancer, initiating the Summer Solstice on June 21. The new season offers us abundance and tenderness. Your Mercurial brain and sympathetic heart are always looking for ways to transcend and evolve.

This week, you can enjoy a boost to your intellect and emotional depth by gaining unexpected insight into matters. By hearing others' concerns and listening to their wisdom, your consciousness shifts, enticing you to expand your knowledge.

As a result, your value system is changing, inspiring you to understand the perspectives of those you never thought you would or could. Use this as an opportunity for a lifetime learning experience to your advantage. A simple favor could turn into a lot of work if you're not careful. Before offering assistance to a friend, know that it might require a lot of your time and energy.

Therefore, you might want to reconsider their request if you don't have more than a few hours to give to the situation. It’ll be difficult to decline their pleas, but you’re the one who will suffer the consequences—they’re showing you that they are irresponsible with deadlines and sticking to plans. Relationships and entanglements are complex—more importantly, the one that we face in ourselves is the most interesting and defining of all.

Look at the way you interact with the people in your life, and note that the mirror effect causes the frustrations you're having with them this week. What's annoying you about them is where your insecurities are.

However, you can use this moment as a catalyst for growth, motivating yourself to heal the wounds you carry and become a better version of yourself. In true Virgo form, you're not grasping that it's OK to take a back seat and unwind here and there when you are in need of R&R. You don't need to be busy every day to feel as though you are accomplishing your goals.

Tying your self-worth to your productivity can make you feel like you're accomplishing something, but it can also lead to burnout. Don't be afraid to bed rot for a few hours a day to soothe your body, mind, and spirit. There is a push-and-pull that you're in the middle of regarding the connection between your crush and friends. They each want you to be present and hang out with them 24/7, which is impossible.

Even if you spend time with the other person, chances are someone will be jealous and throw shade. The person who matters the most in the equation is you, so making time for yourself, regardless of these demands, is essential. Rather than engage in the drama, focus on yourself. You are settling into your new internship or summer job and cultivating the responsibilities with ease.

The caveat is that your crew and family aren't comprehending your boundaries by texting you all day, which requires an immediate response. It'll be hard for you to engage since you don't want it to affect your performance or get side-eye from the higher-ups for using your phone unceremoniously during meetings. Let them know you'll get back before and after business hours, as well as during your lunch break. When you get activated, it can be hard to see straight.

You take things too personally, which leads to theatrics of sorts to remedy the way you interact with others who have a stronger stance on particular matters than you do meet them halfway. Try to avoid conflict by accepting that while their assessments may juxtapose with yours, it doesn’t mean they are wrong. There is no need to stir the pot to get your POVs across. You always attract more bees with honey.

The occasion strikes, motivating you to check the people you care about. It might be uncomfortable to do so at first, but letting them know their behavior is unacceptable will benefit the long-term dynamic. Never hold in repressed sentiments, because they could intensify over time and create trouble down the road. Gently remind everyone who isn’t honoring or respecting you to stop taking your kindness for granted.

After all, you give so much of yourself to them, and one day you won’t, unless they change. The highs and lows in your intimate relationships are currently becoming immense and extreme. You are not one to let your innermost emotions be known, but this is the week to be sincere. It’ll be awkward at first because you prefer to be reserved and not chatty.

Once you get started, you won’t be able to hold back. On the flip side, everyone in your life will be grateful and thankful to have the awareness and understanding; eventually, you will have breakthroughs in these partnerships. Fortunately, the art you create and the topics you discuss are serving as a means of embracing your shadow self. Facing your fears will enhance your life in various ways.

The first being that you'll be able to share your concerns, worries, and struggles directly without mincing words. The second is that no one is judging or disagreeing with you, but is apprehending your feelings with compassion and empathy. Soak up this week’s cosmic energy, because you will find that being seen never felt so good. You've been burned before, so it makes sense that you require 100% loyalty and devotion from your squad.

The issue is that you’re questioning their intentions and trying to find problems where there aren't any to test the limits. The lesson here is to take a leap of faith and give your besties autonomy. Avoid the temptation to control who they hang out with or talk to because they’re their own person. Freedom and certainty are the best flexes and lead to closeness and dependability.

Being defensive of your personal space is vital because you don't want nosy people interfering in your decision-making and sharing your tea with others who aren't in your realm. As usual, you aren't exposing your business to the world, but you aren’t keeping it a secret. If anyone offers unsolicited input, put them in their place by telling them that it's not what you signed up for in the relationship and that you aren’t interested in hearing it from them.

Protect your privacy and peace. is a New York-based astrologer and tarot card reader who has written content for Teen Vogue, Refinery29, Cosmopolitan and Today.com. They are the author of “Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage,” “The Astrology Deck: Your Guide to the Meanings and Myths of the ...

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