Weekly Horoscope: Emotional Currents and Shifting Energies

This week's horoscope highlights emotional undercurrents, anticipation in creative life, unexpected warmth at home, and the value of patience across all zodiac signs. Each sign is advised to approach specific tensions with honesty, reflection, and a willingness to sit with uncertainty before clarity emerges.

GEMINI Happy Gemini Birthday to Tom Jones, 86 today 22 May-21 June A tension between how you feel and how you are seen plays out early this week.

Patience will serve you better than overexplaining. By the weekend the mood lifts and something complicated begins to feel lighter. CALL 0905 789 0403* CANCER22 June-23 July This is a week where warmth arrives unexpectedly at home and your instinct to protect those you love is natural and well-received. A harder conversation midweek asks how much responsibility you are willing to carry.

CALL 0905 789 0404* LEO24 July-23 Aug There is a quiet sense of anticipation building, as though something in your creative life is about to shift. By the weekend a warmer energy arrives and what you have been holding back begins to feel ready to be released. CALL 0905 789 0405* VIRGO24 Aug-23 Sept There is an emotional undercurrent to this week: easy to miss, if you stay busy, but it grows harder to ignore.

Acknowledging how you feel about a situation at work will serve you better than simply pushing through. CALL 0905 789 0406* LIBRA24 Sept-23 Oct The early part of this week invites you to sit with something unresolved rather than rush toward a conclusion. That patience will reward you. A more sociable energy builds and connection feels easier at the week’s end.

CALL 0905 789 0407* SCORPIO24 Oct-22 Nov Something in a close relationship calls for a little more honesty this week – not confrontation, but a willingness to say what is true. The mood softens as the days pass and what felt charged begins to feel manageable. CALL 0905 789 0408* SAGITTARIUS23 Nov-21 Dec The week opens with a reflective quality that may not come naturally, but holds something useful if you give it room.

A desire to be generous builds midweek, and a work conversation may turn into something more meaningful. CALL 0905 789 0409* CAPRICORN22 Dec-20 Jan Doubts about a responsibility you have taken on are worth examining – the question they raise is a real one. The mood steadies as the week progresses and what truly matters becomes much clearer.

CALL 0905 789 0410* AQUARIUS21 Jan-19 Feb There is an emotional texture to this week that resists neat analysis – sitting with the uncertainty may serve you better than trying to make sense of it all. At the end of the week, the mood lifts and something playful returns. caLL 0905 789 0411* PISCES20 Feb-20 March The week opens with the Moon in your sign, bringing a sensitive, inward-looking quality that invites you to notice what is stirring within you.

There is real value in what surfaces, so give yourself the space to receive it. CALL 0905 789 0412* ARIES21 March-20 April The week opens quietly, but energy soon moves your way and the pull towards action becomes hard to resist. A question about commitment may surface at home; take a breath before deciding which way to move.

CALL 0905 789 0401* TAURUS21 April-21 May There is a restlessness early this week that sits uneasily with your preference for steady ground. By Thursday a slower, more familiar rhythm begins to return. Use it to seek out something that will genuinely sustain you. CALL 0905 789 0402*





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