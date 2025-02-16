Weekly Horoscope: Embrace Your Hopes and Dreams

This week's horoscope explores how astrological influences will affect each zodiac sign. The Sun entering Pisces brings heightened intuition and creativity, while the last quarter moon in Sagittarius encourages letting go of the past. Read on to discover what the stars have in store for you.

Looking ahead at the coming week, the cosmos are calling on the entire zodiac to embrace their hopes and dreams. Astrologically, the week shouldn't be too chaotic, aside from one day. The Sun enters Pisces on Tuesday, February 18th, heightening intuition and sensitivities until the season ends on March 20th. For the next month, hearts will be open, blooming with creativity and love.

On Thursday, February 20th, the last quarter moon of the month occurs in Sagittarius, pushing us to let go of the past and evolve our mindsets. However, it's important not to stray too far from our comfort zones during this time. Communication-focused Mercury in Pisces forms an aspect with philosophical Jupiter in Pisces, expanding our views and beliefs. Arguments could escalate if we aren't open to listening to others.This week's horoscope provides insights for each zodiac sign. Aries, be cautious of melodrama and power struggles as a tense square aspect between the Moon, Mercury, and Jupiter on February 20th stirs up past insecurities. Watch your words, as they have the potential to cause harm. Prioritize your own needs and avoid pleasing everyone. Taurus, you'll be feeling festive at the start of the week, embracing dreams for the future with the arrival of Pisces season. However, be mindful of your generosity and avoid overextending yourself on February 18th. Gemini, brace yourself for surprises that may disrupt your romantic plans. Mercury's square to Jupiter on February 20th brings unpredictable energy and heightened drama. As the week concludes, seek relaxation and comfort in your partner's embrace or a friend's support. Cancer, your talents will shine this week. Focus on manifesting your visions and artistic endeavors. Mercury and Jupiter's tense connection urges you to take action and bring your creativity to light. The Moon's abundant energy is perfect for escaping into daydreams, allowing your subconscious to inspire you.Leo, this is an excellent time for lucid dreaming. On the evening of February 18th, with the Sun entering Pisces, ask the universe for guidance through dreams. Remember to record them to avoid missing crucial messages. Virgo, be wary of falling for unrealistic fantasies. A grand cross between your Sun and the transiting Moon, Mercury, and Jupiter on February 20th could lead to heartbreak if you succumb to romantic deceptions. Focus on positivity and avoid situations that make you feel inferior or emotionally drained. Libra, financial and professional breakthroughs are on the horizon. Mercury and Jupiter's square on February 20th presents opportunities for calculated risks. Embrace compliments and acknowledge your achievements as you finish the week feeling proud. Scorpio, be mindful of possessive tendencies. However, open communication with Mercury's alliance with Jupiter on February 20th should help resolve any issues. Diplomacy is key, ensuring others feel heard. The Sagittarius Moon encourages letting go of past baggage and living lightly. Sagittarius, you'll be seeking adventure and exploration. Embrace your independent nature and trust your instincts.Capricorn, prepare for a period of reflection and introspection. Aquarius, your innovative ideas will shine this week. Collaborate with others and embrace unconventional solutions. Pisces, with the Sun entering your sign, your intuition will be heightened. Embrace your sensitivity and allow your creativity to flow.





