Weekly Entertainment and Gaming Updates by Mintu Kumar Tomar

Weekly updates on trending Entertainment and Gaming news, including films, TV shows, games, and streaming platforms updates.

The Sheldon Candis-directed sports film, They Fight, follows the true story of Walt Manigan (played by Holland), an ex-con trying to repair his relationship with Ketta (played by Samira Wiley), the mother of his son.

The story revolves around Walt becoming a coach for a D.C. -based team of teen boxers who dream of competing at the national championship. Holland was recently seen in Love, Brooklyn, and in upcoming thrillers such as The Actor. The movie's script, written by Andrew Ranzi, is inspired by his 2018 documentary.

Director Sheldon Candis considers They Fight as his love letter to John G. Avildsen and a tale of Southeast D.C. kids fighting to dream within amateur youth boxing, influenced by The Karate Kid. He also shared his excitement for this sports film. Mintu Kumar Tomar covers trending news in Entertainment and Gaming at Evolve Media.

Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars, Obsession, a new trailer for The Actor, The Sheffield Trilogy, and various other updates on streaming platforms form part of the diverse content he covers. Follow his latest updates on his blog, via Twitter or LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, some veteran crew members of The Dog Stars are reportedly unhappy with the get paid upon release of the movie. Their artistic contribution to the project has created a stir among art buffs and film enthusiasts. A new crime drama with Henry Cavill and Jennifer Lawrence, R-rated thriller, The alpha by Jessica Marie, leaving Netflix soon. The stand-out performances by Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, Naomi Scott, Noah Schnapp are highly anticipated in the upcoming film.

With 6 fresh premieres, new releases, and a season finale, Peacock offers something for every genre and interest. Peacock's lineup this week brings some fresh entertaining content.

Meanwhile, some hints in the official trailer for The Actor provide insight into some plot twists to come Hollywood. These were the new updates. For more weekly updates and exclusive rounds of content, visit Mintu Kumar Tomar's blog, follow him on Twitter or LinkedIn, or catch up with his latest posts on Entertainment and Gaming on Evolve Media





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