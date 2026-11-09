Weekly Bitcoin ETF Outflows Hit $1.3B, Most Since June

US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $1.28 billion in net withdrawals last week, bringing net outflows for the year to about $919 million.

Investors pulled a net $1.21 billion from BlackRock’s IBIT last week as Bitcoin fell below $76,000 and US technology stocks sold off. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $1.28 billion in net outflows last week, their largest weekly withdrawals since late June.

Bitcoin fell below $76,000 last week as traders digested the fallout from Binance’s $6.3 billion hack, uncertainty after the US midterm elections andBlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust , the world’s largest spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, recorded $1.21 billion in net outflows last week, The withdrawals extended IBIT’s losing streak to six consecutive trading sessions, with approximately $1.44 billion pulled from the fund since Oct. 30. IBIT accounted for about 95% of the weekly total reported by SoSoValue.

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IBIT recorded net outflows for six consecutive trading sessions through Friday, bringing withdrawals since Oct. 30 to about $1.44 billion. Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund drew about $93 million in net inflows for the week, despite losing nearly $200 million Thursday. Shifting expectations for US interest rates, uncertainty after the midterms and weakness in technology stocks weighed on crypto markets, Bitfire Research said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph.

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Bitfire cited a Crypto Fear & Greed Index reading of 25 and a negative Coinbase Premium, which indicates Bitcoin was trading at a discount on Coinbase relative to the indicator’s benchmark. Bitfire described the market as being in a “breakdown and bottom-seeking phase,” pointing to upcoming US inflation data and signals from the Federal Reserve as factors to watch. It said that a sustained break below the $74,400–$75,000 support range could lead to further selling.

Bitcoin traded at $74,049 at publication, below the lower end of that range. It was down 5% over seven days and 2.3% over 24 hours,Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.