Weekend Weather Outlook: Cold Front Brings Cooler Temperatures and Windy Conditions

South Central Texas will start the weekend with damp conditions before sunshine takes over in the afternoon. A strong cold front will sweep through San Antonio late Saturday night, bringing cooler temperatures and windy conditions for Sunday. Another cold front arrives Tuesday night, leading to near-freezing temperatures by Wednesday morning. While the chance for wintry precipitation is low, the forecast will be closely monitored.

Good morning and happy weekend! Saturday starts damp with patchy fog, mist, and drizzle across parts of South Central Texas. More of a nuisance-type of moisture, but expect some soggy spots on area roadways. We’ll see conditions improve by lunchtime, then afternoon sunshine takes over. That will help high temperatures climb into the 70s later today with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

\A cold front will sweep through San Antonio just ahead of midnight tonight, knocking down temperatures and kicking up the wind. Sunday starts cold with air temperatures near 40 degrees, but factor in wind gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour and it will *feel* like the 30s to start the day. Nothing but sunshine tomorrow will make for a nice, but cooler than average afternoon with highs in the upper-50s. \After climbing back up to 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon, another strong cold front arrives Tuesday night. Temperatures once again tumble by Wednesday morning to near-freezing. It’ll be windy, too, with only a small chance for precipitation (10%-20%). As of this forecast we still don’t anticipate any issues when it comes to wintry precipitation, but we’ll monitor it closely. As winds calm Wednesday night and skies clear, temperatures will plummet by Thursday morning with many areas dipping into the 20s. Teens will be possible in the Hill Country. Make sure those hard freeze preparations are once again complete and keep checking back for updates to the forecast!





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WEATHER FORECAST COLD FRONT WINDY CONDITIONS TEMPERATURES SAN ANTONIO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYC Issues Cold Weather Alert as City Braces for Historic Cold SnapNew York City faces a prolonged period of frigid temperatures with wind chills dipping as low as -7 degrees and potentially below zero. The city has activated a Code Blue, deploying outreach teams to connect homeless individuals with shelters.

Read more »

National Weather Service updates criteria for cold weather advisories in AlaskaOfficials hope the changes will better illustrate to communities when they should worry about cold weather.

Read more »

National Weather Service updates criteria for cold weather advisories in AlaskaOfficials hope the changes will better illustrate to communities when they should worry about cold weather.

Read more »

Cold weather shelters to open as frigid weather moves inA number of shelters will be open for people needing a warm place to stay.

Read more »

Chicago weather: Wind chills plunge to -25, Cold Weather Advisory issuedPrepare for an Arctic blast as Chicago faces bitter cold overnight, with temperatures plummeting near zero and wind chills dipping as low as -25 degrees.

Read more »

Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast features warmer temperatures before dangerous cold returnsNortheast Ohio's forecast for this weekend calls for highs in the upper 30s on Saturday, but lows Sunday night will be in the single digits.

Read more »