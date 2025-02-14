Weekend Storm Watch: Snow, Mix, and Rain Expected

Prepare for a wintry weekend with a storm bringing snow, a mix, and rain. Temperatures will fluctuate, with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates and be mindful of changing weather conditions.

Get ready for a weekend weather rollercoaster! Today will be mostly sunny but cold with a high near 35 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind chill values will range between 15 and 25 degrees. We're expecting breezy conditions with a west wind blowing at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Tonight will be dry, perfect for dinner plans, but still cold. Increasing clouds are expected overnight with a low around 23 degrees.

The northwest wind will be light, blowing at 5 to 15 mph, easing up after midnight.The real action kicks in on Saturday with a storm watch issued. We're looking at a cloudy day with snow starting after 2 pm. The high will be near 35 degrees, but wind chill values will be between 25 and 30 degrees. Initially, there will be calm wind, but it will shift to a south wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. There is a possibility of 1 to 3 inches of new snow accumulation. Be prepared for changing weather conditions and potentially icy and snowy roads. Flight delays are also possible.Saturday night brings a continuation of the storm watch. Expect snow that will transition to a mix and then eventually to rain between 7 pm and 11 pm. The temperature will rise to around 39 degrees by 4 am. An east wind will be present at 5 to 15 mph. Sunday will see a cloudy day with periods of rain. There's a chance of thunderstorms between 3 pm and 6 pm. Flights may be impacted by the ongoing weather conditions. The high will be near 49 degrees with an east wind blowing at 10 to 20 mph, shifting to a south wind in the afternoon. We could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of precipitation. The week ahead will feature mostly sunny skies on Monday, but temperatures will remain cold with a high near 35 degrees





