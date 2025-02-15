Weekend Storm Potential Brings Chance of Severe Weather

Get ready for a warm start to the weekend, but be prepared for a potential surge of severe weather as storms march across the region late Saturday into Sunday. While Friday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds, Saturday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and temperatures in the 70s. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but the main threat arrives from late Saturday into early Sunday. A surge of colder air follows Sunday, with temperatures plummeting into the 30s by Monday morning.

After a chilly start to your TGIF, with wake up temps in the 30s and 40s, we'll warm nicely into the seasonal mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. While the wet weather potential will be low, a few stray showers can't be ruled out. It might be Valentine's Day, but we're also celebrating our first parade of the season in downtown Mobile as the Conde Cavaliers take to the streets at 6:30PM. Temperatures will be in the low 60s during parade time and rain chance will run around 10%.

Following Friday's brief break in the weather, our eyes turn to our weekend weathermaker which advances our way Saturday. During most of the day, plan on mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with highs jumping into the 70s. Isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon, but from late Saturday through early Sunday, storms will march from west to east across our area. Some storms could become strong or even severe. Most of the NBC 15 area is already under a slight risk of severe weather for Saturday which means scattered severe storms are possible. our primary threats are damaging winds and a few tornadoes can't be ruled out. The storms shift out Sunday afternoon and a surge of colder air sweeps in. Expect highs in the mid 60s Sunday before dropping into the 30s Monday morning. We could even fall to freezing in Mobile! Temperatures next week temperatures will run below average with another decent chance of wet weather returning by mid-week. Stay tuned





mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weather Forecast Severe Weather Storms Tornado Wind Temperature Drop

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STORM WATCH: Storm to bring 3-6 inches of snow starting Saturday night for Long IslandFor tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a low around 23 degrees.

Read more »

Part of Pennsylvania under a winter storm watch Saturday and SundayThe National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch at 3:52 a.m. on Friday valid from Saturday 1 p.m. until Sunday 5 a.m. for Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties.

Read more »

Utah's gusty storm will produce few showers but weekend storm bringing rain, snowTwo storms will move through Utah over the next three days. Here's how each is shaping up.

Read more »

WEEKEND FORECAST: Record-challenging warmth Saturday, cool front arrives SundayUpper 80s are expected in San Antonio Saturday afternoon, but changes gradually arrive Sunday as a cool front moves into South Central Texas.

Read more »

‘The storm’s impact could be substantial’: Houston closes airports as city braces for winter stormThe City of Houston is preparing for the potential impacts of an incoming winter storm, which has prompted the decision to close its airports.

Read more »

As new storm looms, North Bay family unable to return to storm-damaged homeA family in Marin County still can't return to their home due to damage from storms that rolled through last week. Now, another atmospheric river storm is set to bring even more rain.

Read more »