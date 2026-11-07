Weekend habits that are wrecking your heart health

Our distinct weekend routines are what make Saturdays and Sundays so enjoyable. We stay up later, indulge in a lie-in, enjoy a belated brunch rather than a crack-of-dawn breakfast, and leisurely cook our evening meal rather than whizzing around the kitchen in a rush.

Our distinct weekend routines are what make Saturdays and Sundays so enjoyable. We stay up later, indulge in a lie-in, enjoy a belated brunch rather than a crack-of-dawn breakfast, and leisurely cook our evening meal rather than whizzing around the kitchen in a rush..

Here, the experts share where you might be going wrong, plus how to limit the impact on your heart while still enjoying your weekend. A little extra sleep at the weekend is tempting, especially if you’ve struggled to clock up enough hours during the week.

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However, a mismatch between sleep timing on weekdays and weekends – called social jetlag – is associated with, obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar, explains Dr Nour Makarem, a cardiovascular epidemiologist at Columbia University.

“All risk factors for heart disease,” she adds. “Changing sleep times can also disrupt melatonin and cortisol, hormones that regulate sleep and wakefulness,” says Regina Giblin, a senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation . “This mismatch can trigger low-grade inflammation, potentially contributing to plaque build-up in the arteries over time.

” Conversely, a consistent wake time gives the heart a predictable nightly rest period and can help the body regulate blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar and cholesterol, according to Giblin. However, “there are some instances where sleeping more at weekends to compensate for sleep loss during the week – ‘catch-up sleep’ – can have some cardiovascular benefits,” Dr Makarem notes.

Recentfound that catch-up sleep of one hour and 27 minutes lowered the risk of high blood pressure by 6 per cent.

“But, ultimately, it cannot really reverse the harmful effects of chronic sleep deprivation,” she adds. Sleeping in at weekends can disrupt the body’s internal clock, increasing the risk of high blood pressure, weight gain and heart disease - iStockphoto/dragana991“Try to wake up at roughly the same time seven days a week, ideally staying within around 30 to 60 minutes of your normal wake time,” says Giblin.

“If you are exhausted from the week, it may be better to go to bed earlier at the weekend rather than routinely sleeping much later the following morning. ”Enjoying brunch after a lie-in, or a later-than-usual evening meal at a restaurant, is commonplace at the weekend.

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However, shifting our meal times, even on just these two days, may be harming our hearts.study found that every one-hour difference between weekday and weekend meal times – for example, having breakfast at 10am instead of 9am – was linked with a 21 per cent higher risk of heart disease in men. A smaller effect was spotted in women, but earlierhas shown that, when mealtimes are irregular, women are at risk of higher blood pressure and weight gain, both factors that can spell disaster for the heart.

It’s a result of our circadian rhythm – the body’s internal clock, which prepares for how we will move and eat throughout the day – being thrown out of step, explains Giblin.

“Our cardiovascular system naturally anticipates a routine, and disrupting this can affect how the body regulates things such as blood pressure, glucose and blood lipids like cholesterol,” she says. “Over time, this chronic metabolic friction can contribute to insulin resistance, systemic inflammation and atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries.

”“There is growing evidence that when we eat, and how regularly, may influence cardiometabolic health, although it isn’t yet strong enough to prescribe a rigid daily timetable,” says Dell Stanford, a senior dietitian at the BHF.

“Keeping mealtimes broadly regular could help keep our internal body clock and metabolism in sync. ” However, there’s no need to worry about the occasional late breakfast or dinner.

“Your overall diet and lifestyle, alongside managing established risk factors such as raised cholesterol, high blood pressure and obesity, are more important for looking after your heart,” she adds. “Consuming breakfast foods like croissants and fry-ups is unhealthy because they are calorie-dense, high in salt, high in fat and generally highly processed,” says Dr Makarem. Croissants, bacon and sausages are all high in saturated fat, which can raise “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Over time, a diet high in saturated fat can cause a build-up of fatty plaques in the arteries, increasing the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. Bacon and sausages also tend to be high in salt, which can raise blood pressure, another risk factor for heart disease.

“It’s important to remember that one breakfast won’t make or break a healthy diet,” notes Stanford. “What matters is what you eat overall and how often. ”“Limit fry-ups and croissants to once a week,” says Dr Makarem.

“Also, perhaps on a day when you have such a breakfast, make sure to eat healthily for the rest of the day, such as by having a salad for dinner. ” Stanford suggests making a cooked breakfast healthier by grilling, rather than frying, the meat and vegetables, swapping to poached or boiled eggs rather than fried, and choosing wholemeal rather than white toast.

Alternatively, you can switch your weekend breakfast to something more nutritious and different from your normal weekday choice, so it still feels like a treat.

“Porridge topped with fruit is a heart-healthy choice, as oats contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels,” she says. “Eggs are another good option, but avoid frying or scrambling them with butter. You could add vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers or spinach to an omelette.

” Bacon and sausages are high in saturated fat and salt, which can raise cholesterol and blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease - iStockphoto/NDStock– when women drink more than six units or men have more than eight units in a single sitting – raises the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes and heart disease, Dr Makarem notes.

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“Binge drinking can temporarily raise blood pressure because alcohol can increase heart rate and narrow blood vessels,” Stanford explains. “Drinking too much can also trigger palpitations and abnormal heart rhythms. Over the longer term, it can also contribute to weight gain, another risk factor for cardiovascular disease. ”The NHS recommends having no more than 14 units per week .

“Don’t treat 14 units as something to use up in one or two sessions,” Stanford says. “It is a maximum, not a target. “If you are drinking up to that amount, spread it evenly over three days or more, with several alcohol-free days each week. It’s better not to ‘save up’ your allowance for the weekend.

Drinking a large amount in one go can have a more acute impact than spreading it out. ” Some research suggests that red wine may offer a heart-health benefit that other alcohols do not because of the antioxidants it contains.

However, Stanford says no level of regular alcohol intake will improve health.

“A Sunday roast would not be ideal for heart health because it can be high in red meat, fat and salt,” says Dr Makarem. The NHS advice is to eat no more than 490g of red andWhile they are a source of iron, zinc and B vitamins, too much beef, pork and lamb can push up saturated fat intake, which may raise cholesterol and heart disease risk. Salt-heavy sides, such as gravy and roast potatoes, can elevate blood pressure.

“A roast that regularly includes fatty meat, lots of animal fat and salty accompaniments is better enjoyed less often,” Stanford adds. “A roast dinner can absolutely be a healthy choice,” Stanford says. “It’s how you cook it and what you put on the plate that matters. ” To make it a healthy meal, she recommends filling at least a third of your plate with vegetables that have been cooked without butter or salt.

“Choose lean meat, such as skinless chicken or turkey, or lean cuts of beef. Trim away visible fat and keep the portion to roughly the size of the palm of your hand,” she says.

“Parboil potatoes before roasting, and lightly brush them with an unsaturated oil, such as rapeseed or olive oil, rather than using lard or butter. For gravy, choose reduced-salt granules or stock, or make your own. If you’re using meat juices, skim off the fat first. Herbs, garlic and spices are also great ways of adding flavour without adding salt.

”“Staying up late on Friday and Saturday leads to inconsistent daily sleep and wake times throughout the week, which can increase heart disease risk,” Dr Makarem says. Onefound that failing to stick to a regular sleep time increases the risk of stroke, heart attack and heart failure by 26 per cent, even among those who still achieve a full night’s sleep.

“Staying up late can affect how the body manages things including blood pressure, blood sugar and inflammation,” which could be to blame for this finding, Giblin adds. Pushing back your sleep time can have other knock-on effects that harm heart health.

“It has been linked to weight gain due to hormonal imbalances, increased appetite, increased cravings for calorie-dense, salty or sweet foods, and increased overall caloric intake,” Dr Makarem adds. “Ideally, we should sleep seven to eight hours per night to lower our risk of heart disease,” Dr Makarem says.

“However, both sleep duration and regularity are important, meaning that we should aim for a fixed sleep schedule: try not to vary bed and wake times by more than 30 minutes from night to night. ”suggests that falling asleep between 10pm and 11pm is the “golden hour” that best aligns with cardiovascular health, Giblin notes. People who fall asleep at this time have the lowest risk of heart and circulatory diseases.

“Regularly going to bed after midnight has been associated with increased cardiovascular risk,” she adds.