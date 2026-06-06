Weekend Food Bets: Brisket, Beer and Cuban Sandwiches

We bring you a list of the hottest culinary happenings in Houston this weekend.

Wine & Food Week closes out its final few days in The Woodlands, with weekend highlights including Friday’s Sips, Suds & Savor event with bites from 35 top restaurants; and the main event, The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday featuring hundreds of wines, outstanding food, chef demos, and the Chefs to Chefs culinary competition.will host its inaugural Brisket & Beer Bash on Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The all-day event features aincludes a barbecue plate loaded with a half-pound of brisket, smoked sausage, mac and cheese, potato salad and green beans plus traditional barbecue fixings and a pint of Saint Arnold beer.returns with more than 50 participating Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned restaurants offering special menu items, discounts and promotions through a digital dining pass.

A minimum $15 donation unlocks the pass while supporting rice and care package donations for low-income Houston seniors. Participating spots includeBrooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.





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