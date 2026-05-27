Weekend festivals: New San Jose BBQ & Brews event coming to downtown

Plus: Two maker fairs and a Greek Fest drive-thru lane

A new San Jose barbecue event on Saturday, May 30, will bring together pitmasters, craft beer brewers and musicians to raise funds to aid those facing housing insecurity in the Bay Area.

At the nonprofit Housing Industry Foundation’s inaugural BBQ & Brews event, more than a dozen of the Bay Area’s top pitmaster teams will compete in several meat-smoking categories and feed the crowd. The lineup of award-winning craft brewers that will be competing — and pouring — includes Alpha Acid, Barebottle, Clandestine, Fathers, Fogbelt, Foxtale, Freewheel, Gordon Biersch, Hop Dogma, Laughing Monk, Lost Coast, Narrative Fermentations, SF Brewing, Standard Deviant and Two Pitchers.

The gates open at noon at downtown San Jose’s Plaza Park, and the event will run through 7 p.m. The band lineup will feature Finish Ticket, New Diplomat, The Goods, DJ DU and Mariachi Cristalino. All proceeds go to Housing Industry Foundation’s mission of keeping families in Santa Clara, San Mateo and Alameda counties out of homelessness. The nonprofit provides rental and security deposit assistance, pays for repairs and upgrades at shelters, and meets other emergency needs.

Since 1989, the foundation has given out more than $18 million to families and individuals in crisis. BBQ & Brews general admission, $75, covers seven barbecue tastings and seven craft brew tastings. Tickets may be purchased atThis two-day makers fair is SJMade’s largest outdoor event of the year, with 250 makers, artists, designers, crafters, curators, chefs, bakers and other small businesses. Also, there will be food trucks from Moveable Feast, a Kitten Lounge and a K-Pop Stage.

Free admission. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, at History Park, 635 Phelan Ave. , San Jose;The annual celebration of Greek culture, food, music and dance will run for three days, Friday, May 29, through Sunday, May 31, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Need a fast Friday lunch or dinner pickup?

New this year will be the “Greek to Go” drive-thru lane open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day only, with the entrance at Hedding and Morse streets. Hours for the festival grounds will be 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free. 1260 Davis St., San Jose;This Redwood City makers market and community festival will feature local independent artists, clothing designers, artisan food, DIY crafting, along with live music. Free admission, pet-friendly. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway;





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