Weekend Check: Wurstfest, BBQ Fest, Texas Stars and Light the Night bring fun and purpose

Looking for something to do this weekend? From German food and Texas barbecue to hockey and a meaningful night supporting families impacted by cancer, there's p

Looking for something to do this weekend? From German food and Texas barbecue to hockey and a meaningful night supporting families impacted by cancer, there's plenty happening across Central Texas November 6–8.

The 65th annual Wurstfest kicks off Friday, November 6, bringing ten days of German culture, food and entertainment to New Braunfels. The festival features more than 40 bands performing across five stages, along with polka dancing, carnival rides and plenty of sausage. Opening weekend: Friday, 4–11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Admission: Friday and Sunday, $15 online or $20 at the gate; Saturday, $25 online or $30 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free.

Also read Talarico says his Texas Senate win sends message to Elon Musk:Texas is not for sale

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest returns to Lockhart for a two-day celebration benefiting Feeding Texas, an organization working to fight hunger across the state. Saturday's BBQ World's Fair takes over historic downtown Lockhart, while Sunday's Top 50 Picnic brings celebrated Texas barbecue restaurants together at Lockhart City Park. Texas Stars Military Appreciation Weekend — Cedar Park The Stars face the Chicago Wolves in back-to-back home games Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center.

The team will wear specialty military-themed jerseys during Friday's warm-ups and Saturday's game. Fans can bid on the jerseys, and Saturday's game includes a mini stick giveaway while supplies last. Thousands of lights will help illuminate Waterloo Park Sunday evening as the Austin community comes together to support families impacted by blood cancer. Light the Night, organized by Blood Cancer United, formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, celebrates survivors, remembers loved ones and raises money for research and patient support.

Advertisement

Participants carry illuminated lanterns representing their connection to the cause. White lanterns honor survivors, while the event brings families, friends and supporters together in a show of hope. A man was fatally shot behind a gas station in central Austin Thursday morning, and the man suspected of shooting him called 911 himself, police said.

Around 11:Federal investigators have recovered part of an engine from the crash site of a Learjet that went down near Greenacres, Florida, after departing Austin, killingAll eastbound lanes of State Highway 71 are closed at Presidential Boulevard near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport because of a gravel spill, the Texas DeTom Chapman, an NTSB member, says the agency is investigating the weather as a potential contributing factor in the crash.