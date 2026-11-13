Weekend Check Nov 13-15: Wurstfest, disco fashion, books, and Austin artists

Whether you’re raising a stein at Wurstfest, getting your disco on, meeting authors, or exploring local artists’ studios, there’s a lot to do this weekend.

Ready to polka, shop for local art, or spend a day among books and authors? There’s plenty happening around Central Texas this weekend, November 13–15.

Wurstfest is wrapping up its 65th year in New Braunfels. The German-Texas festival at Landa Park runs through Sunday, November 15, with live music, dancing, food, carnival rides and entertainment on five stages. Friday’s hours are 5–11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–midnight; and Sunday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Admission is free after 3 p.m. Sunday, and children 12 and under get in free every day.

Also read The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: Nov. 13-15

New Braunfels TXATX Fashion Week’s Disco Diamond show brings 1970s-inspired fashion to the baseball field at Northwest Park on Friday, November 13. Models will walk the bases to music from the disco era, with designers, stylists and vintage retailers bringing the decade’s looks to the runway. The field was also used in the Austin-made film Dazed and Confused. Check ATX Fashion Week’s ticket page for show details and tickets.

Hi-tech ChicThe 31st annual Texas Book Festival returns to the State Capitol and nearby downtown venues Saturday and Sunday. It’s free and open to the public, with a few ticketed headliner sessions that include a book. The festival features more than 250 authors, panels, book signings, cooking demonstrations, activities for families and teens, exhibitors and food trucks. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. A free Lit Crawl is planned downtown Saturday evening.

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Road closures around the festival footprint begin Thursday, November 12, so plan ahead if you’re driving downtown. AustinTexas.govThe free Austin Studio Tour takes place citywide over two weekends: November 14–15 and November 21–22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This year’s tour includes 815 artists, art groups and hosts at 309 locations. Visitors can meet artists, see where and how they work, join activities, and shop for art directly from local creators.

The tour is open to all ages, and the online artist profiles and map can help you plan a route around town. Dripping Springs resident wins $2.5 million on scratch-off ticket purchased in AustinMobile groomer, dog found dead in van on Far Northwest SideThe outage affected a range of Microsoft 365 services connected to Exchange Online and email, the company said.3