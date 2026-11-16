Weekend Arts and Markets in Southern Utah: Nov 16-21

Explore local art exhibitions including Indigenous storytelling and guild selections, attend dance performances, and shop for fresh produce and handmade goods at various farmers markets across St. George, Cedar City, and Hurricane.

Ongoing Art “Artist’s Choice” Browse works in a variety of media by Southern Utah Art Guild members. Details • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays; Nov. 16-21; Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George; free; southernutahartguild.com .

“Tooveep ” Curated by Fawn Douglas, this exhibition explores Indigenous identity, landscape and storytelling through contemporary art. Details • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Nov. 16-21; Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City; free; suu.edu/suma . Dance Utah Tech Dance in Concert Utah Tech dancers perform new choreography in a variety of dance styles. Details • 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 19-20; Eccles Main Stage, Eccles Fine Arts Center, 149 S. 700 East, St. George; cost varies; dance.utahtech.edu .

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Festivals & Markets Cedar City Farmers Market Shop farm products, prepared foods and handmade goods at the north Cedar City market. Details • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21; Design & Flooring parking lot, 2232 N. Main St., Cedar City; free admission; 435-463-3735. Downtown Farmers Market St. George Browse local produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. Details • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 21; Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George; free admission; downtownfarmerstg.com .

Festival City Farmers Market Shop farm products, baked goods and handcrafted items at the Saturday market. Details • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 21; 100 W. University Blvd. , Cedar City; free admission; festivalcityfarmersmarket.com . Hurricane Farmers Market Local producers and artisans gather on the community center lawn for the weekly market.

The final scheduled market of the season is Nov. 21. Details • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 21; Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane; free admission; hurricanerecreation.com . The Farm Fall Festival Enjoy farm animals, play areas and seasonal attractions. Tickets must be purchased online.

Details • 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; Nov. 12-14, 16-21 and 23-26; The Farm, 1162 W. 3000 South, Hurricane; $15, free for ages 2 and younger; thefarmzion.com . Tuacahn Saturday Market Browse local artwork, crafts and food while enjoying live entertainment in the canyon. Details • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 21; Tuacahn, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins; free admission; tuacahn.org/saturday-market . Washington Utah Farmers Market Shop local foods and handcrafted goods at the Saturday market.

Details • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 21; Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington; free admission; washingtonutahmarket.com . Music Color Country Chorus Auditions for Male Singers Audition for the Color Country Chorus, a barbershop a cappella ensemble. Male singers are welcome. Details • 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays, Nov. 19; American Legion Hall, 245 N. 200 West, St. George ; free; 505-803-4904.

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Live Music at Fish Rock Grille Listen to live music at The Ledges golf clubhouse. Details • 6-8 p.m.; Thursdays, Nov. 19; Fish Rock Grille, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George; cost varies; ledges.com . Monday, Nov. 16 Dance BYU Ballroom Dance Company Brigham Young University’s ballroom dancers present an evening performance. Details • 7:30 p.m.; America First Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George; tickets start at $20; utahtechlive.org .

Music Utah Tech Electro-Acoustic Ensemble Concert Utah Tech presents its electro-acoustic ensemble. Details • 7:30 p.m.; Eccles Concert Hall, Eccles Fine Arts Center, 149 S. 700 East, St. George; cost varies; music.utahtech.edu . Tuesday, Nov. 17 Dance BYU Ballroom Dance Company Brigham Young University’s ballroom dancers present an evening performance. Details • 7:30 p.m.; America First Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George; tickets start at $20; utahtechlive.org .

Dancing With the Community Stars Iron County community members team up with experienced dance partners for a performance benefiting the Iron County Children’s Justice Center. Details • 7-9 p.m.; Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City; $15. Film “The Father” The Electric Film Series presents the drama starring Anthony Hopkins, with an introduction and discussion after the screening.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Details • 6 p.m.; Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George; free, donations welcome; fmasu.com . Music Utah Tech Jazz Concert Utah Tech presents an evening of jazz. Details • 7:30 p.m.; Eccles Concert Hall, Eccles Fine Arts Center, 149 S. 700 East, St. George; cost varies; music.utahtech.edu .

Wednesday, Nov. 18 Festivals & Markets Jubilee of Trees View decorated Christmas trees and wreaths and enjoy holiday entertainment at this fundraiser benefiting St. George Regional Hospital. Details • 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George; cost varies; intermountainhealthcare.org/give/fundraising-events/jubilee-of-trees . Music Gentri Christmas The singing trio Gentri performs holiday favorites in a concert celebrating the Christmas season. Details • 7:30 p.m.; Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City; $25-$95.

Utah Tech Piano Ensemble Concert Utah Tech presents its piano ensemble. Details • 7:30 p.m.; Eccles Concert Hall, Eccles Fine Arts Center, 149 S. 700 East, St. George; cost varies; music.utahtech.edu . Sports SUU Volleyball vs. Portland State Cheer on the Thunderbirds as they host Portland State. Details • 6:30 p.m.; America First Event Center, 152 S. 800 West, Cedar City; cost varies; suutbirds.com .

Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational Watch collegiate swimmers compete on the opening day of Utah Tech’s multiday invitational. Details • time to be announced; Human Performance Center, 291 S. 700 East, St. George; free admission; utahtechtrailblazers.com . Utah Tech Volleyball vs. Northern Arizona The Trailblazers host Northern Arizona in a conference volleyball match. Details • 6 p.m.; Burns Arena, 700 E. 400 South, St. George; free admission; utahtechtrailblazers.com .

Theater “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live” The Fraggles take the stage in a family show. Details • 7:30 p.m.; America First Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George; tickets start at $35; utahtechlive.org . Thursday, Nov. 19 Festivals & Markets Jubilee of Trees View decorated Christmas trees and wreaths and enjoy holiday entertainment at this fundraiser benefiting St. George Regional Hospital.

Details • 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George; cost varies; intermountainhealthcare.org/give/fundraising-events/jubilee-of-trees Food & Drink Thanksgiving Cookie Decorating Class Learn to decorate six Thanksgiving-themed sugar cookies with royal icing in a class for beginners. Supplies are included; participants must be 21 or older. Details • 6-8 p.m.; I/G Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City; $30; igwinery.com .

Music Night of Double Duets Guitarist Jake Workman and violinist Aaron Ashton share the program with acoustic duo Kenny and Amanda Smith. Children younger than 6 are not admitted. Details • 7:30 p.m.; Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City; $15-$30; cedarcitymusicarts.org . Sports Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational Collegiate swimmers compete in the second day of Utah Tech’s invitational.

Details • 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Human Performance Center, 291 S. 700 East, St. George; free admission; utahtechtrailblazers.com . Theater “Peter Pan Jr.” Encore Performing Arts presents the adventure in Neverland. The 5 p.m. performance is sensory-friendly, with a free reservation required. Details • 5 and 7 p.m.; Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George; 5 p.m. performance free with RSVP, 7 p.m. performance $15; encorepa.org .

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Friday, Nov. 20 Dance “From the Borderlands to the Roots” Punto de Inflexión Project presents a multidisciplinary performance exploring migration, identity, labor and belonging, created by Stephanie García and Peter Hay. Details • 7:30-9 p.m.; Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins; $12-$40; kayentaarts.org . Festivals & Markets Jubilee of Trees View decorated Christmas trees and wreaths and enjoy holiday entertainment at this fundraiser benefiting St. George Regional Hospital.

Details • 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George; cost varies; intermountainhealthcare.org/give/fundraising-events/jubilee-of-trees . Talon Craft Fair Shop craft vendors and enjoy food, live entertainment and a visit with Santa. Details • 5-9 p.m.; Canyon View High School, 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City; $2; cvtalons.wixsite.com/talons . Music “Legends & Legacies” SUU Jazz Ensemble One performs under the direction of Adam Lambert.

Details • 7:30 p.m.; SUU Eccles Music Center, 300 W. University Blvd. , Cedar City; $6-$12, free for SUU students and employees with valid ID; events.suu.edu . Utah Tech Symphonic Band Concert The Utah Tech Symphonic Band performs with special guests from the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band. Details • 7:30 p.m.; America First Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George; $8.50, $1 for Utah Tech students and employees; music.utahtech.edu .

Sports SUU Volleyball vs. Northern Arizona The Thunderbirds host Northern Arizona in a conference volleyball match. Details • 6:30 p.m.; America First Event Center, 152 S. 800 West, Cedar City; cost varies; suutbirds.com . Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational Collegiate swimmers compete in the third day of Utah Tech’s invitational. Details • 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Human Performance Center, 291 S. 700 East, St. George; free admission; utahtechtrailblazers.com .

Utah Tech Volleyball vs. Portland State Cheer on the Trailblazers as they host Portland State. Details • 6 p.m.; Burns Arena, 700 E. 400 South, St. George; free admission; utahtechtrailblazers.com . Theater “Holiday Inn” Tuacahn presents the musical featuring songs by Irving Berlin. Details • 7:45 p.m.; Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins; $40-$70; tuacahn.org .

“Peter Pan Jr.” Encore Performing Arts presents the adventure in Neverland. Details • 7 p.m.; Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George; $15; encorepa.org . Saturday, Nov. 21 Dance “From the Borderlands to the Roots” Punto de Inflexión Project presents a multidisciplinary performance exploring migration, identity, labor and belonging. Details • 3 p.m.; Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins; $12-$40; kayentaarts.org .

Festivals & Markets Jubilee of Trees See decorated Christmas trees and holiday displays at this fundraiser benefiting local hospital services. Details • 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George; cost varies; intermountainhealthcare.org/give/fundraising-events/jubilee-of-trees . Talon Craft Fair Browse craft vendors and enjoy food, entertainment and a visit from Santa. Details • 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Canyon View High School, 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City; $2; cvtalons.wixsite.com/talons .

History History of Seegmiller Farm Thad Seegmiller shares his family’s history and its connection to the historic farm. The program is open to the public, with no registration required. Details • 10 a.m.; McQuarrie Memorial Pioneer Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George; free; dupstgeorge.org. Music Trevor Davis Group Enjoy an evening of live music at I/G Winery.

Details • 7-10 p.m.; I/G Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City; free admission; igwinery.com . Sports SUU Football vs. Chicago State Cheer on the Thunderbirds in a home football game against Chicago State. Details • noon; Eccles Coliseum, 99 S. 1100 West, Cedar City; cost varies; suutbirds.com . Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational Watch the final day of Utah Tech’s collegiate swimming invitational.

Details • 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Human Performance Center, 291 S. 700 East, St. George; free admission; utahtechtrailblazers.com . Theater “Holiday Inn” Tuacahn presents the musical featuring songs by Irving Berlin. Details • 2 and 7:45 p.m.; Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins; $40-$70; tuacahn.org “Peter Pan Jr.” Encore Performing Arts presents the adventure in Neverland. The 2 p.m. matinee includes American Sign Language interpretation.

Details • 2 and 7 p.m.; Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George; $15; encorepa.org . Sunday, Nov. 22 Sports SUU Women’s Basketball vs. Eastern Washington Watch the Thunderbirds take on Eastern Washington at home. Details • 1 p.m.; America First Event Center, 152 S. 800 West, Cedar City; cost varies; suutbirds.com .