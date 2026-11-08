Week 9 Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategies: Kenneth Gainwell is one of the Best Plays of the Slate

Emphasizing Kenneth Gainwell in the Sunday night showdown contest is among the better options for DFS players to focus on.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears take center stage on Sunday Night Football with two of the best rushing attack on display.

Don't be Afraid to use a Kicker at Captain Whether it's Cairo Santos or Chase McLaughlin, picking a kicker at captain allows for DFS players to stack their lineup with Fantasy studs. Caleb Williams, Bucky Irving and two of Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze can fit into a lineup with either Santos or McLaughlin. Both kickers are capable of strong performances that makes placing Santos or McLaughlin at the captain spot worthwhile.

Also read Sunday Night Football Injury Update: Will Emeka Egbuka Play for Buccaneers?

In six out of eight games this season, McLaughlin finished with at leastOut of the duo, Santos is the most intriguing thanks to the Bucs' struggles against opposing kickers. The Bucs allowdisplays, but DFS players should hone in on Gainwell as the Bucs running back to focus on. Gainwell finished with the samein the Bucs' historic win over the Atlanta Falcons last week and the former Pittsburgh Steeler looks to continue the momentum into Sunday Night Football.

What a sick run by Kenny Gainwell. Patient to let the block build, then you can see him accelerate and blast through the gap. Daniels doesn't even get to him in time. Both Irving and Gainwell have the rushing ability to standout in this contests, but Gainwell's receiving ability separates the duo.

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The past two games have been outliers with Baker Mayfield only attemptingover the course. The lack of passing attempts bolstered Irving's Fantasy production, but a return to the mean benefits Gainwell. Prioritize Rome Odunze Among Chicago Bears Pass Catchers Odunze has fallen into Burden III's and Loveland's shadows, but the numbers point to the former Washington Husky being capable of having a breakout game soon.

Odunze dominates the snap share among Bears wide receivers as the third-year receiver regularly clocks in around 84%-95% of the snaps. The high snap share hasn't lead to an abundance of targets yet as Odunzeon the Bears behind Burden III and Loveland, but Odunze has enjoyed a steady share of targets in the season. Where Odunze can really shine in this week is his red-zone work.

Odunze has yet to catch a touchdown this season, but the numbers suggest Odunze's first touchdown of the season may be coming soon. Odunze is second among Bears wide receivers withMore Fantasy Sports on SI NewsJeff Salcedo is a writer for Fantasy Sports on SI with extensive experience covering the NFL, MMA, NBA, and soccer. A dedicated fantasy sports enthusiast, he has competed in fantasy leagues and daily fantasy sports contests for more than a decade.

Before joining Fantasy Sports on SI, Salcedo worked as a senior sports reporter for BYU's student newspaper, The Daily Universe.