Week 9 NFL Kicker Bench Recommendations for Fantasy Football

Identify the five NFL kickers to bench in Week 9 fantasy lineups, including Jason Sanders and Cairo Santos, due to unfavorable matchups and low offensive output.

Fantasy football managers preparing their Week 9 lineups face critical decisions at the kicker position as bye weeks reduce the available pool and several high-profile offenses struggle to generate consistent scoring opportunities. The following guide identifies five kickers to bench, detailing the specific defensive matchups, offensive inefficiencies, and weather conditions that threaten their point totals.

Jason Sanders Jets Offensive Struggles

Jason Sanders represents a significant risk for Week 9 owners because the New York Jets offense has demonstrated a persistent inability to sustain long drives or cross the opponent's forty-yard line with reliability. This lack of offensive momentum directly reduces Sanders' volume of field goal attempts, capping his weekly fantasy ceiling regardless of his individual kicking accuracy.

Also read NFL Week Eight Injury Report and Roster Updates

The New York Jets face a rigid defense from the Kansas City Chiefs that specializes in clamping down on third-down conversions, further limiting the opportunities for sustained scoring drives. Without a steady stream of field goal chances or high touchdown volume to secure extra points, Sanders projects for a dangerously thin point floor in this matchup.

Jake Elliott Eagles Aggressive Play Calling

Jake Elliott remains one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL, but his fantasy relevance is severely diminished against the New York Giants defense that forces teams to rely on red-zone efficiency. The Philadelphia Eagles' aggressive fourth-down mindset inside the opponent's forty-yard line actively robs Elliott of his most valuable scoring opportunities, specifically forty-plus-yard field goals.

Advertisement

While Elliott benefits from a solid extra-point baseline due to the Eagles' touchdown production, these single points deliver a weak return on investment compared to performances featuring multiple field goals. Consequently, Elliott carries a low weekly ceiling that makes him a bench candidate despite his elite accuracy statistics.

Chad Ryland Cardinals Volatility

Chad Ryland is locked into an Arizona Cardinals offense that struggles with sustained consistency, making him a highly risky option for Week 9 fantasy rosters. The Arizona Cardinals face a defensive unit that excels at forcing quick drives and punts, which directly harms Ryland's projection by removing reliable offensive movement from the game script.

Arizona's offensive volatility frequently leads to long stretches of empty possessions and stalls on third-and-long situations, leaving Ryland with minimal chances to score. This lack of drive sustainability ensures that his fantasy output will likely remain stagnant unless the Cardinals' offense undergoes a significant structural improvement.

Cairo Santos Bears Defensive Fronts

Cairo Santos is an extremely accurate kicker, but his weekly fantasy outlook is grounded by a Chicago Bears offense that struggles to sustain drives against disciplined defensive fronts. When the Chicago Bears get bogged down between the forty-yard lines and settle for stalled possessions, Santos is often left standing on the sideline while the punt unit takes the field.

Advertisement

Chicago's offensive volatility creates a vulnerable environment where the team is forced to chase touchdowns or attempt risky plays on fourth down instead of kicking field goals. This tendency is exacerbated by late-season outdoor venue elements at Soldier Field, which may introduce strong crosswinds and further hinder Santos' ability to produce.

Spencer Shrader Colts Drive Killers

Spencer Shrader emerges as a high-profile fade candidate heading into Week 9 because underlying offensive volatility has created a difficult environment for sustaining drives with the Indianapolis Colts. Shrader faces a challenging defensive matchup that excels at choking off long-developing possessions, creating a risky floor for his fantasy performance.

If the Indianapolis Colts continue to struggle with third-down conversions and red-zone execution, fantasy managers will likely be left hoping for cheap garbage-time field goals rather than stable scoring drives. This lack of early-game scoring presence makes Shrader a poor start in a week where minimizing variance is essential.