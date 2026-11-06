Week 9 NFL DFS Cash Game Projections for October 2026 Slate

Expert analysis for Week 9 NFL Daily Fantasy Sports cash games highlights safe QBs, high-volume RBs, and reliable WRs. Optimize lineups for October 19 to November 1, 2026 with proven volume and matchup leverage.

Optimizing Daily Fantasy Sports lineups for Week 9 requires a strategic shift away from high-variance lottery tickets toward secure, high-floor plays. The upcoming slate, spanning from October 19 through November 1, 2026, presents distinct opportunities for players seeking guaranteed volume and defensive leverage. Success in cash game formats depends on identifying players with consistent workloads and favorable matchups that minimize risk while maximizing point potential. This guide breaks down the critical projections for quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers to help fans navigate the financial aspects of the sport with precision.

Quarterback Strategy for Week 9 NFL Slate

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers stands out as the premier cash game option for this week, projecting for 21.1 points on DraftKings. The 49ers are home favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders by 10 points, carrying the highest implied team total on the main slate at 30.75 points. This matchup is particularly lucrative because the Raiders have surrendered an average of 33.8 points per game over their past six contests. Purdy offers a secure environment where defensive pressure is expected to be minimal, allowing for consistent passing yardage without the volatility of deep-splash plays.

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Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys provides another elite floor for cash game managers facing the Indianapolis Colts. Prescott is projected to see a high volume of passing attempts, leveraging the Cowboys' strategy to push the ball downfield to dynamic targets. The game features a slate-leading over/under of 51.5 points, with Dallas holding a 28.75 implied point total. The Colts secondary has struggled recently, lacking defensive pressure in recent weeks, which creates a favorable script for Prescott to accumulate steady points through high-percentage throws.

Running Back Volume and Touch Projections

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions leads the main slate in overall projection with 31.9 DraftKings points, making him the ideal cornerstone for a cash game lineup. Gibbs averages close to 18 touches per game and maintains a huge target share out of the backfield, ensuring involvement regardless of game flow. Detroit is a 7-point road favorite against the Miami Dolphins in a game with a 50.5 total, a script that heavily favors offensive production. His dual-threat ability combined with heavy red-zone usage guarantees a high floor for fantasy managers.

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Kenneth Walker III of the Kansas City Chiefs is another essential asset, projected for 21.5 carries and 4 targets in Week 9. The Chiefs are 9.5-point home favorites over the New York Jets with a 28.5 implied team total, creating a perfect positive script for running back volume. Walker III is expected to have a heavy role in goal-line situations, which significantly boosts his point ceiling while maintaining safety. This workload is critical for cash games where goal-line carries often provide the most reliable touch points.

Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams remains a bedrock cash option, anchored by a consistent 80 percent plus snap share. He is projected for 18 to 22 touches against the Las Vegas Raiders, a vulnerable defense that allows for sustained ground volume. The Rams are 5.5-point favorites in this matchup, a status that typically leads to controlled game scripts favoring the running game. Williams bankable touch volume and goal-line opportunities make him a safe choice for managers prioritizing floor over boom potential.

Wide Receiver Target Share and Floor Analysis

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams commands a 30 percent target share, offering one of the safest floors on the slate with double-digit target expectations weekly. Nacua projects for 23.6 DraftKings points, delivering 5x-plus value without requiring a touchdown. His performance is bolstered by a matchup against the Washington Commanders secondary, which has been leaky in recent games. Cash game managers should prioritize his high-percentage short-to-intermediate route running, which aligns with the Rams' offensive strategy against a struggling pass defense.

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys provides exceptional target-share security at the top end of the wide receiver pool. Lamb offers one of the safest floors on the slate, benefiting from the same high-volume passing script that supports Dak Prescott. With the Cowboys facing the Indianapolis Colts, Lamb is positioned to accumulate consistent receptions that translate to steady fantasy points. His ability to command targets in critical down-and-distance situations makes him an indispensable piece for optimizing Week 9 lineups.