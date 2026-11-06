Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Replacements For Cam Skattebo, Garrett Wilson, Mike Evans, And More Top Stars

The most important replacements for all the top injured stars in fantasy football for Week 9.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo warms up before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Injuries have hit hard this week, and some fantasy football owners have been left scrambling.

These are the best injury replacements for all the biggest injuries of the week. These are the top injury replacements for Week 9. With Sam Darnold sidelined this week with a quad injury, Lock is expected to be under center, despite being listed as questionable. Lock isn't a significant downgrade and has a great matchup this week against the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Also read Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Bhayshul Tuten, And More

What gives us even more confidence in this game is the fact that we've already seen how Lock vs the Cardinals plays out. When he started against the Cards earlier in the season, he had a great game against Arizona, throwing for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Lock should be a great streaming option this week and an ideal replacement for Darnold.with a hamstring injury.

Now that the team has already moved on from Najee Harris and is without Tyrone Tracy Jr, Singletary looks to be set for an every-down role if Skattebo can't go. He is a great start and should be viewed as an RB2 in an above-average matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. AJ Brown has been ruled out again, and Douglas is set to serve as the WR1 once again.

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In this same situation last week, he caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a brutal matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He should be even better this week in a much better matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Garrett Wilson will not be able to clear the league's concussion protocol and will miss Week 9.

Mitchell is the next man up, and Omar Cooper Jr should also see an increased role. While catching isn't one of Mitchell's strengths, he still creates separation and gets plenty of targets. He is also coming off one of the best games of his career, catching seven of nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this season, so he will have to overcome a tough matchup. Both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are expected to miss Week 9, and Christian Kirk is still a question mark.

However, Robinson is set to return and is shaping up to be the WR1 in San Francisco. That's a valuable spot to be in against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. In his only full game this season, he went off for 50 yards and a touchdown. Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player.

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Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.