Jayden Daniels and Washington dEfeat the Eagles on Sunday night, while Bo Nix and Jonah Coleman lead Denver past Kansas City in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

Commanders grab control against the Eagles on Sunday night

The Washington Commanders delivered a dominant performance against the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, with quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the offense through a 240-yard game. Daniels showed a wide range of targets in the passing game, connecting on a 30-yard gain to Antonio Williams and a 53-yard completion to Burks that pushed the ball deep into Philadelphia territory. His ability to extend plays with his feet and his arm kept the Eagles defense off balance for much of the evening.

Washington's defense also set the tone. Rasul Douglas came up with an interception off Tanner McKee that effectively sealed the triumph for the Commanders in the closing minutes. Jalen Carter contributed a sack for Philadelphia, his fourth of the 2026 season, although it resulted in a 12-yard loss for Daniels rather than a turnover. the Eagles offense had its moments, including a 24-yard sideline throw from McKee that located Saquon Barkley inside the 5-yard line, though the Commanders limited the damage in the red zone.

Also read Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said he’d love to stay with Eagles

Chig Okonkwo provided one of the most talked-about plays of the night with a one-handed catch that drew attention on the broadcast. A second one-handed grab later in the game was nullified because Okonkwo's second foot landed out of bounds, a call that ended what would have been another highlight-reel reception. The officiating decision was a reminder of how fine the margins were in a game that featured several plays decided by inches.

Broncos edge the Chiefs in a high-scoring AFC West clash

In Denver, the Broncos claimed a Week 8 victory over their AFC West rival, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, in a game that featured standout performances on both sides. Denver quarterback Bo Nix threw two touchdown passes, helping his crew keep pace throughout the contest. running back Jonah Coleman was the story of the ground game,rushing for 104 yards and scoring the game-winning touchdown that gave Denver the lead late in the game.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes was productive for Kansas City,throwing three touchdown passes in the loss. Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson had an all-purpose yardage game of 187 yards,and his 44-yard kick return gave Kansas Metropolis an encouraging begin to its final drive in Denver. Despite that opening, the Chiefs couldn't complete the comeback,and the outcome added to the pressure on a franchise trying to re-establish its footing within the division.

Kansas Metropolis's kicking game also drew scrutiny. Harrison Butker missed a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter at Empower Field, a miss that proved costly in a game decided by a single score. Butkers miss was one of several moments that shaped the final outcome, and it drew attention from fans and analysts following the Chiefs closely.

Other Week 8 action and what comes next

Week 8 too includEd a Patriots and Dolphins matchup, which received its own highlight package from league coverage. The day's games offered a snapshot of the season's competitive balance, with several contests decided in the final minutes and multiple quarterbacks and running backs delivering standout performances. Teams across the league right now head into the middle of the schedule with a clearer picture of their strengths and areas that need attention.

For Washington, the win over Philadelphia strengthens its case as a serious contender in the NFC, while the Eagles will need to address the turnovers and red zone issues that surfaced in the loss. Denver's victory over Kansas Metropolis keeps the Broncos firmly in the conversation within the AFC West and it reinforces the strength of Nix and Coleman as a productive offensive pairing. For Kansas City, the defeat raises questions about execution in close games and the reliability of its kicking unit, both of which will be closely watched as the season progresses.