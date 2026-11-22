No. 18 USC narrowly avoided an upset against Maryland while No. 4 UCLA and No. 6 Indiana suffered losses. AP Poll and CFP ranking implications for the playoff hunt are analyzed.

No. 18 USC Trojans survived a sluggish performance against Maryland to secure a crucial victory, avoiding an upset loss on a chaotic weekend that saw multiple top-tier programs stumble. The survival comes at a pivotal moment, as the wider College Football landscape shifted dramatically after several higher-ranked peers fell to their opponents. These results have ignited intense debate regarding the upcoming Sunday release of the AP Top 25 Poll and the subsequent College Football Playoff rankings. The Trojans remain in a precarious but survivable position amidst the national turmoil.

The collapse of elite programs has created significant ripple effects throughout the national rankings. No. 4 UCLA Bruins lost to Michigan, and No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers fell to Washington Huskies, sending shockwaves through the playoff picture. No. 13 Iowa and No. 14 Oregon are now jockeying for position while navigating this chaotic weekend. Additionally, No. 15 Boise State, No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes, and No. 17 Kentucky all suffered losses, further destabilizing the top tier of college football. The attention has shifted to how far UCLA and Indiana might drop before the official release.

Also read College Football Playoff Bracket Week 12 Live Projections: UCLA, Indiana Look to Avoid Road Trap Games

College Football Playoff committee members frequently use the AP Poll to gauge public and media sentiment when determining at-large bids. Indiana currently holds a No. 6 ranking from AP voters, which is slightly higher than the No. 8 position assigned by the CFP Selection Committee. This discrepancy suggests the Hoosiers might maintain their top-10 standing despite the recent loss. Meanwhile, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans enter their upcoming crosstown rivalry with UCLA as a top-15 team. This status is bolstered by the misfortunes of teams ranked ahead of them, providing a narrow window for USC to climb.

UCLA faces severe uncertainty after quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered an injury during the overtime loss to Michigan at Michigan Stadium. His current status remains unknown, and it is uncertain how his absence will influence the Bruins' ranking in the immediate future. The AP Poll likely does not yet reflect the full impact of Dieffenbach's absence on UCLA's performance. UCLA can clinch its spot in the conference title picture with a win over USC. However, the Trojans could spoil the Bruins' season, potentially knocking the program out of contention for a College Football Playoff bid after a second-consecutive loss.

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No. 1 Georgia continues to cement its position as the top team in the country after defeating South Carolina 34-6. The victory clinches a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the Bulldogs. As it currently stands, the SEC could send four teams to the playoff after No. 9 Tennessee defeated LSU. This dominance highlights the strength of the conference. In the ACC, the conference title stage is set between No. 5 Miami Hurricanes and No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Both teams face uncertainty regarding their playoff positioning regardless of the outcome.

No. 2 Utah has already clinched its spot in the Big 12 Championship game. However, No. 12 BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders remain in contention to face the Utes. BYU needed three overtimes to defeat Kansas, raising questions about whether the Cougars will face penalties in the rankings. The thin margins defining the current playoff race are evident in other matchups as well. No. 19 Arizona needed overtime to beat Kansas State, and No. 20 Houston required a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat West Virginia.

The stakes for the remaining regular season games are higher than ever. Indiana's loss to Washington has opened the door for other Big Ten teams to make a move. Iowa and Oregon are now in a tight race for an at-large bid. The Big Ten title race has completely swung open thanks to the top-two teams losing. This chaos creates a complex scenario for the committee. The Trojans must capitalize on their current ranking to secure a favorable position. USC's victory over Maryland was essential to maintain momentum.

The impact of injuries on team performance cannot be overstated. Ty Dieffenbach's injury against Michigan is a significant blow to UCLA's hopes. His absence will likely hinder the Bruins' ability to compete effectively in the upcoming rivalry game. USC has a unique opportunity to exploit this weakness. A win for the Trojans would not only solidify their ranking but also deal a devastating blow to their rival. The crosstown matchup has taken on added significance in the context of the playoff race.

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The SEC's strength is on full display with four potential playoff bids. Georgia's dominant performance against South Carolina reinforces their status as the top team. Tennessee's victory over LSU further strengthens the conference's position. This dominance contrasts sharply with the volatility seen in other conferences. The ACC's title game will be a crucial test for Miami and Wake Forest. Their performance will determine their seeding and playoff chances. The Big 12 race remains tight with Utah, BYU, and Texas Tech all vying for the title.

The final regular season weekend will be decisive for many programs. The AP Poll and CFP rankings will provide critical insights into the committee's thinking. USC has shown resilience by overcoming a sluggish start against Maryland. The Trojans must maintain their focus as they prepare for UCLA. The misfortunes of other teams have created opportunities for USC to climb. However, the road ahead is uncertain. The Trojans must perform well to secure their playoff hopes. The rest of the country watches closely as the picture becomes clearer.