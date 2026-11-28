College Football Playoff contenders advance while teams like Boise State, Tennessee, and Indiana face critical matchups that shape the playoff picture and Group of 6 bids ahead of Week 13.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and the Fighting Irish play Syracuse to close the regular season, and a long layoff could be ahead for the Irish before the CFP quarterfinals if they earn a top-four seed.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThere were a handful of teams on a short week who were also dealing with the usual festivities that come with Thanksgiving, but all three College Football Playoff teams in action before Saturday took care of business. Will chalk continue for one more day? We now know three of the Power 4 conference title game matchups and most of the Group of 6 contests.

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As interesting as the bubble discussion was last season, this year might be even more intriguing after the results that transpired going into a Saturday during Rivalry Week that could be either epic or straightforward. Here’s how things look going into Week 13 before Saturday’s kickoffs arrive and it’s set to shift significantly throughout the weekend.