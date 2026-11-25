Digging into the Week 11 target report to help fantasy football managers figure out what to do with Antonio Williams, DK Metcalf, and three more wide receivers.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams makes a catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green defends during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Week 12 Target Report: Can Fantasy Football Managers Trust Antonio Williams, Jack Bech, and Tai Felton? As we turn the page on Week 11 and set our sights on Week 12 lineups, target shares and receiving volume continue to experience major shifts across the.

Also read Week 12 Top Overall Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Antonio Williams, Tyler Higbee, And More

The Thanksgiving week games are going to force fantasy football managers to make some early decisions this week, so we've got our work cut out for us. Let's dive into five notable pass-catcher situations using data from Week 11 to evaluate who is capitalizing on expanded opportunities, who is a priority waiver wire add, and how you should manage your roster for Week 12 .

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf leaps over Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward during the first half of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDK Metcalf's frustrating 2026 campaign hit rock bottom in Philadelphia. Entering Week 11 with six targets or fewer in three straight contests, Metcalf managed just one catch before getting ejected midway through the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

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Plagued by drops and a glaring disconnect with Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh's passing offense simply isn't generating reliable volume for its top wideout. Bench him if you can. Until Metcalf proves he can stay on the field and command consistent looks, treat him as a volatile, touchdown-dependent WR3 rather than a locked-in starter.

Week 11 Line: 9 receptions, 122 receiving yards, 11 targets Antonio Williams managers have been waiting for a true breakout, and it finally arrived on Monday night against Cincinnati. Operating as Jayden Daniels' clear top read, the rookie paced Washington in volume and capped his night with a clutch 42-yard catch-and-run to set up the game-winning field goal.

With Terry McLaurin sidelined for the season, Williams looks to be in the midst of seizing the alpha role in Washington's passing game.add and confident WR3/Flex. With a juicy upcoming stretch starting against Arizona's porous pass defense in Week 12, Williams belongs in starting lineups immediately.

Week 11 Line: 8 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 9 targets With Brock Bowers sidelined and Michael Mayer exiting early, Jack Bech stepped up for the best outing of his young career against Denver. Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza leaned heavily on the second-year wideout, connecting with him eight times . While back-to-back games of seven-plus targets show clear chemistry with Mendoza, Las Vegas' passing distribution remains heavily tied to Bowers' health.

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Bench stash with upside, not an automatic starter. Bech is a worthwhile waiver pickup ahead of a Week 12 matchup in Cleveland, but treat him as a risky start if Bowers returns. Seeing Tai Felton command a dozen targets in Sunday night's loss to San Francisco immediately grabs attention. With Jordan Addison sidelined following thumb surgery, Kirk Cousins peppered Felton with short-area looks all night.

However, turning 12 targets into just 42 yards highlights a glaring lack of downfield juice and efficiency. Fool's gold . Addison is reportedly progressing well and could return soon, making Felton's high-volume role temporary. Even if Addison misses Week 12 against Atlanta, Felton's low ceiling makes him too risky to trust.

After thriving as a high-floor target hog over the previous month, Makai Lemon's fantasy value fell off a cliff in Week 11. DeVonta Smith returned from his hamstring injury and immediately commanded 12 targets , leaving Lemon with just three targets and a single yard against Pittsburgh. Too risky to start. Lemon's surge was entirely fueled by Smith's absence.

With Philadelphia's offense funneling volume back through Smith, Lemon belongs squarely on fantasy benches for Week 12. Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.