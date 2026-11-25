Quarterbacks we think will perform better or worse than their expected statistical range due to favorable or unfavorable matchups.

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system.

This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 12 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Start Jayden Daniels, Sit Bryce Young

For all your final lineup decisions, check out myTrevor Lawrence vs. Titans : Lawrence posted a disappointing 12.7 fantasy points in the Jaguars' loss to the Giants on Sunday, though it should have been closer to 17 if the Parker Washington touchdown stood. Regardless, I’m sticking with Lawrence in a plus matchup against the Titans.

Their defense has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks six times, including three who have scored more than 26 points since Week 8. Lawrence beat them for 26.8 points in Week 10. Stroud scored more than 20 fantasy points against the Colts last week and now has scored 20-plus points in three straight games, and all but one of his last seven games. He should continue that streak this week against the Ravens, who have struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks.

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Over the last six weeks, their defense has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points per dropback. Look for Stroud to make another big fantasy impact. Williams has been less than stellar in recent weeks, scoring no more than 14 fantasy points in each of his last three games. Still, I’m going to keep him in lineups given the Bears' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Lions next.

Their defense has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to seven quarterbacks, including five with more than 21 points. The total for this game is also projected to be in the mid-50s, so Vegas is also expecting plenty of scoring. Goff has scored 20-plus points in two straight games, and he has posted at least 18 points in seven of his 10 starts. He should be in that same ballpark this week in what could be a shootout against the Bears.

As noted, the projected points total is in the mid-50s, and Goff has averaged nearly 18 fantasy points per game on Thanksgiving Day in his time with the Lions. Chicago has also allowed the ninth-most points to quarterbacks since Week 6. Cousins has posted three straight stinkers, scoring no more than 15.4 fantasy points. Still, I’m keeping the faith for the Vikings' QB in this revenge game in Atlanta.

The Falcons have allowed 18-plus fantasy points to five quarterbacks, including two who have gone over 29 points since Week 9. Their defense has also allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game and the sixth-most points per dropback to enemy quarterbacks in the last six weeks. Geno Smith at Dolphins : Smith scored 19.4 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Chargers, and he scored nearly 24 points against the Dolphins back in Week 7.

If you’re desperate for a quarterback—and I mean very desperate—Milton has a revenge game against a vulnerable Cowboys defense. Richardson will take over as the Colts’ new starting quarterback, and his rushing chops make him a Superflex option this week. Stafford has struggled in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 12 fantasy points in two of his last three games. He will no longer have Puka Nacua in the passing game, and Davante Adams is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

That makes the Rams quarterback hard to trust against the Packers, who are expected to have pass rusher Micah Parsons back on defense. I’d fade the veteran quarterback this week. Mayfield came out of nowhere to post 19.1 fantasy points in the Bucs' loss last week to the Lions. It was the first time this season he has scored more than 12.2 points, so I wouldn’t chase points against the Panthers.

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Their defense is getting healthier and has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in the last six weeks. Mayfield also scored just 6.7 points against them back in Week 7. Young’s stats haven’t popped in recent weeks, as he has failed to score more than 16 fantasy points in two straight games and in four of his last five.

That includes a Week 7 game against this week’s foe, the Buccaneers, who allowed the Panthers quarterback to post a meager 5.4 points. Tampa Bay has also allowed just one QB to beat them for more than 15.7 fantasy points since Week 4, so I’d fade Young this week. Nix was a disappointment last week, scoring just 11.5 fantasy points despite the Broncos' plus matchup against the Raiders.

He has now failed to post more than 15.7 points in five of his last seven games, and I would be wary of him against the Steelers. Their defense has surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points per dropback since Week 6, and only one quarterback has had more than 11.2 points against them in Pittsburgh. Mendoza busted out in the stat sheets last week, posting three touchdown passes and 22.9 fantasy points against the Broncos.

While that’s exciting for his long-term potential, it doesn’t make him a must-start quarterback in most one-quarterback leagues. I’d keep the Raiders quarterback on the sidelines against the Browns, who have allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17.1 points at home against them since the start of 2025. Michael Penix Jr. vs. Vikings Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated.

His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.