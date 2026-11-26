Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth and Broncos TE Evan Engram are ranked similarly in our Week 12 TE rankings. Which tight end should fantasy football managers start?

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth runs out during player introduction prior to an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tight end has been a trick fantasy football position all season, and Week 12 is no different. While the handful of elite tight ends keep rolling on, most fantasy managers are stuck trying to figure out who to stream at the position from week to week.

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As we approach a Black Friday matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, we have two solid streaming options set to face each other in Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth and Broncos TE Evan Engram. Let's dig into season-long production, recent output, and defensive matchups to see if we can figure out which tight end to stream in this Week 12 Black Friday Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.