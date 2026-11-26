Mason Rudolph steps in as QB 1 for the Steelers following the release of Aaron Rodgers, but should Fantasy managers immediately turn their attention to Rudolph?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph scrambles out of the pocket during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand the Broncos in his first start of the season, but can Fantasy managers trust any quarterback in a perceived defensive battle?

- Found out he was benched from TE Pat Freiermuthof the 2025 season and will immediately face one of the toughest Fantasy opponents in the Denver Broncos. Its been even longer since Rudolph cracked over 10 Fantasy points, which came inare sixth-most in the league. To go along with interceptions, the AFC West leaders can get after the quarterback as theirThere won't be any paths for Rudolph to stack Fantasy points in this matchup.

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Even in a negative game script where the Steelers QB would see more dropbacks, the Broncos would benefit with increased opportunities to rush the passer. The possibilities of Rudolph turning the ball over, whether it be an interception or fumble, are too high to consider the new Steelers QB 1 as a Fantasy option. The Steelers, even in their current disarray, present themselves as a tough Fantasy matchup for any quarterback.