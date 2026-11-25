Chiefs WR Josh Downs and Bills WR Khalil Shakir are ranked similarly in our Week 12 WR Rankings. Which wideout should fantasy football managers start this week?

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Choosing between two wide receivers facing off in the same game always creates an intriguing dilemma for fantasy football managers. And it's even more fun when you get get a jump-start on the week by making the right decision for Thursday Night Football.

Also read Chiefs Convinced Josh Allen, Bills Set Trap Ahead of Week 12 Game

When the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills for a marquee AFC showdown on Thanksgiving night, both Josh Downs and Khalil Shakir will be suiting up as viable flex options in PPR leagues, which gives us a tough decision to make. Let's dig into season-long production, recent output, and the defensive matchups to decide which wide receiver should get the start in this Week 12 Thanksgiving Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs returns a punt during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Josh Downs has quickly carved out a role in Kansas City's passing attack following his midseason trade from the Indianapolis Colts.

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Across 11 games during the 2026 campaign, Downs has compiled 41 receptions on 67 targets for 466 receiving yards and two touchdowns, averaging 42.4 receiving yards per game. While his overall season numbers reflect his early-season stint in a struggling Indianapolis offense, his efficiency has spiked since joining Patrick Mahomes.

In Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, Downs hauled in four of five targets for 59 yards in a 34-7 home victory, which marked his second straight four-catch, five-target outing as a Chief after catching four passes for 53 yards and a score in Week 10 at Atlanta. When on the field, Downs has commanded targets at an elite rate while thriving against man coverage.

For Week 12 on Thanksgiving night against Buffalo, Downs faces a Bills defense that allows 32.2 PPR points per game to wide receivers , ranking as a middle-of-the-road matchup on paper. However, Buffalo's secondary has tightened up considerably over the past month, surrendering fewer big plays downfield. Even so, Downs's short-area quickness and growing chemistry with Mahomes give him a sturdy PPR floor.

We have him ranked as WR39 in ourNov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Khalil Shakir remains Josh Allen's most reliable chain-mover out of the slot for the Bills in 2026.

Through 10 appearances this season, Shakir has totaled 38 receptions on 54 targets for 480 receiving yards and one touchdown, while adding 31 rushing yards on five carries. His ability to generate yards after the catch makes him a steady weekly contributor in PPR formats, though a lack of end-zone trips has capped his weekly ceiling.

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Shakir delivered his best yardage output of the season in Week 11, catching five of nine targets for 101 yards in a 26-9 win. That bounce-back performance followed a quiet two-catch, 26-yard showing against the New York Jets in Week 10, underscoring the target volatility that occasionally hits Buffalo's pass-catchers . Shakir draws one of the toughest assignments on the board in Thursday's Week 12 clash with the Chiefs.

Kansas City's defense allows just 24.4 PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers and has yielded only three receiving touchdowns to the position all year. With the Chiefs excelling at limiting short and intermediate completions, Shakir's path to ceiling production is narrow. As such, we have him ranked as WR38 this week.

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs runs during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBetween the two slot receivers, Josh Downs is the preferred start over Khalil Shakir for Week 12.

While Shakir holds a slight edge in season-long receiving yards and is coming off a strong performance, he has a significantly tougher matchup . Lock in Josh Downs for Thanksgiving Night. Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.