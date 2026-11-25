Our top fantasy football must-sit running backs for Week 12.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry runs the ball during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's just Wednesday, but Week 12 is already here with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams facing off tonight.

Because of the holiday schedule, we need to get our lineups locked in early this week. The last thing you want is to get stuck with a dud in your lineup, and we are here to make sure you don't. These are our top must-sit running backs for Week 12. Henry obviously isn't someone you "must" sit, but he is someone you could consider sitting.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Watch: Top 5 Defense/Special Teams Waiver Wire Targets

I only say this because I am in a league with two flexes, which is more than most leagues, and I am considering sitting him this week against the Houston Texans. So, in leagues with one or no flex, it's very possible you could bench him this week with no byes. My other four backs are Bijan Robinson, Chase Brown, Chuba Hubbard, and Jonah Coleman, which is a similar situation others could have as well.

Don't be afraid to bench Henry if you have better options. It's been tough for him since Lamar Jackson went down, and Justice Hill is getting a lot more run because they are constantly trailing. Don't be fooled by Montgomery's big game in Week 11. He returned to the perfect situation with Woody Marks sidelined with a concussion and a matchup against the spiraling Indianapolis Colts.

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It resulted in him getting 26 carries for 107 yards and three catches for 17 yards. That's not going to happen again, assuming Marks clears the concussion protocol and doesn't suffer any setbacks. Before Monty got injured, he looked slow, and Marks was taking over as the starting back. We fully expect him to fade into a clear RB2 role on an offense that doesn't run the ball particularly well.

We are simply done with Mason. This isn't about the matchup, health, or anything else. Mason won't be in our lineups, and we are willing to drop him right off our rosters. Don't start him this week, and unless something drastic changes, don't start him any week.

We don't love Aaron Jones either, but he is a better option than Mason. Outside of Justin Jefferson, this offense has been a disaster for fantasy football this season. We are throwing Etienne on at the end of this, because we originally had Emmett Johnson with the expectation that Kenneth Walker would play. With Walker ruled out, Johnson becomes an obvious great start.

That brings us to Etienne. He just hasn't shown enough as the Saints running back. We are still hopeful he will get there as the clear lead back, but we want to see it before we start him. Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player.

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Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.