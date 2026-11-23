Discover which NFL players to drop before fantasy playoffs. Analysis of Jalen Coker, Courtland Sutton, and Dallas Goedert's declining value and replacement options.

Fantasy football managers must make critical roster adjustments before the playoff push begins, as Week 12 presents a high-stakes environment where every transaction carries significant weight. The narrowing path to the championship demands that owners identify and release underperforming assets who offer minimal upside compared to waiver wire alternatives. Identifying players with declining production and unfavorable matchups is essential for maintaining a competitive edge in the final stretch of the regular season.

Jalen Coker Roster Decline and Injury Status

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker is a primary candidate for removal from fantasy rosters after his performance has plummeted from early-season prominence. During the opening stretch of the 2026 season, Coker delivered explosive results, scoring more than fourteen fantasy points in three of his first four starts. Entering Week 7, he ranked as the WR12 in fantasy points per game with an average of seventeen points, making him a highly valued asset for managers at that time.

Also read What Week 12's unexpected results mean for Rivalry Week and beyond

However, Coker has failed to reach even ten fantasy points in five consecutive games, causing his ranking to drop sharply to WR34 with a new average of ten point six points per game. This significant slump coincides with his current status in the concussion protocol, which removes him from immediate availability for fantasy lineups. The Carolina Panthers are also scheduled to face a more difficult defensive schedule in the coming weeks, further reducing Coker's potential for a late-season breakout.

Managers who do not suffer from a severe shortage at the wide receiver position should consider dropping Coker to free up a roster spot. The combination of injury uncertainty and inconsistent offensive production makes him a risky hold during the critical playoff contention phase. Releasing him allows owners to target healthier players with more consistent snap counts and offensive opportunities.

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Tyler Allgeier Backfield Instability in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier presents a complex waiver wire dilemma due to frequent personnel changes within the team's offense. When rookie Jeremiyah Love was placed on injured reserve, Allgeier became a popular add for fantasy managers seeking a stable backup role. Despite being heavily added to rosters, the Cardinals have shifted to starting Josh Johnson at quarterback, a move that has limited the overall offensive output.

Josh Johnson has recorded fewer than seven fantasy points in each of the last three contests, stifling the scoring opportunities for all Cardinals skill position players. Allgeier is currently splitting carrying duties with Bam Knight, which prevents him from establishing a clear path to a high volume of touches. Furthermore, the potential return of Jeremiyah Love before the season concludes adds another layer of uncertainty to Allgeier's workload distribution.

The only offensive player in Arizona currently worth retaining in fantasy lineups is tight end Trey McBride. Managers holding Allgeier should recognize that his value is capped by the team's low-scoring offense and crowded backfield. Dropping Allgeier in favor of a more reliable option elsewhere in the league is likely the optimal strategic move for most rosters.

Courtland Sutton Inefficiency and Target Share

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has struggled to provide consistent fantasy value this season, despite high expectations prior to the team's bye week. Sutton hoped to see an increase in production after the break, but he finished with zero fantasy points on just two targets in Denver's Week 11 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. This lack of engagement highlights a persistent issue with his involvement in the passing game.

Sutton has recorded double-digit fantasy points in only one game all season, dropping his overall ranking to WR80 with an average of six point four points per game. Despite this poor performance, he remains rostered in fifty-seven percent of fantasy leagues, suggesting that many managers are holding onto hope rather than responding to current data. His on-field efficiency is also concerning, as he produces the eighth-fewest yards per route run among wide receivers with significant targets.

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The statistical evidence indicates that Sutton is generating minimal separation and impact for the Broncos offense. His yards per route run of zero point nine one places him near the bottom of relevant receiver groups. Managers should strongly consider cutting ties with Sutton to upgrade their roster with receivers who are actively generating targets and positive yardage in their respective matchups.

Dallas Goedert Declining Role in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert continues to underperform despite the team's recent success on the field. The Eagles ended a seven-game losing streak with a Week 11 win, but Goedert contributed only four point eight fantasy points to the effort. Since Week 7, he has ranked as the TE15 in fantasy points per game with an average of eight points, a level that is insufficient for fantasy playoffs.

Goedert has not scored a touchdown since Week 1, a stark contrast to his early-season form where he netted two touchdowns in the opening game. His target share has also dwindled, with him receiving fewer than five targets in two of his last three starts. This reduction in involvement suggests that the Eagles are diversifying their offensive attack away from the veteran tight end.

The NFC East standings are wide open, but the Eagles may be incentivized to integrate rookie Eli Stowers into the lineup more heavily down the stretch. Increased usage for Stowers could further marginalize Goedert's fantasy relevance. Managers holding Goedert should monitor the rookie's development and be prepared to make changes if Stowers begins to secure a larger share of the receiving targets in passing situations.