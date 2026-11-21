Analyze the Week 12 conference championship races and College Football Playoff standings across all major leagues as the regular season nears its conclusion in 2026.

The 2026 college football regular season is approaching its critical finale with only two weeks of play remaining, fundamentally reshaping the landscape for conference championships and potential College Football Playoff bids. This particular season holds historical significance as it may represent the final set of championship games for the traditional Power Four conferences, including the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC, which are reportedly discontinuing their title games to facilitate an expanded playoff format. While the Group of Six leagues have not yet confirmed their own status regarding championship matches, the immediate focus remains on the intense races currently unfolding across all divisions.

Boise State and Pac-12 Championship Path

Boise State has secured its position in the Pac-12 title game ahead of Week 12, positioning running back Dylan Riley and the Broncos as strong contenders for a College Football Playoff spot. The team enters the final stretch with a significant advantage, although no other team in the conference has yet clinched a berth, and none can mathematically secure a spot in Week 12. Several other programs remain theoretically alive, but their paths to Charlotte are narrow and dependent on specific tiebreaker scenarios that require multiple losses from competing teams.

Also read Inside Curt Cignetti's College Football Playoff Declaration

ACC Race Features Miami and Louisville

Quarterback Darian Mensah is leading the Miami Hurricanes on a historic quest to capture their first-ever ACC championship in what may be the conference's final title game. Miami holds a clear path to the Bank of America Stadium matchup in Charlotte on Saturday, December 5, at 12 p.m. ET, requiring a victory over Georgia Tech combined with either a win by Miami or a loss by Louisville. This potential showdown would serve as a rematch of an early-season contest that ended with a 33-20 victory for the Hurricanes, adding narrative weight to this decisive conference clash broadcast on ABC.

Utah and UCLA Target Big Ten and Big 12

Utah enters Week 12 with a perfect 10-0 record, placing quarterback Devon Dampier firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation while positioning the Utes on the verge of a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth. In the Big Ten, UCLA operates under head coach Bob Chesney in their inaugural year in the conference and can clinch a trip to the championship game with a victory over Washington, provided they receive assistance from losses by other top contenders. These outcomes will define the post-Pac-12 era for these shifting athletic programs.

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Group of Six Contenders in C-USA and MAC

Liberty University has emerged as a surprising force in the Group of Six ranks by winning the West Division in Week 11 with an undefeated league record, making them heavy favorites to host the Conference USA title game on Friday, December 4, at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Meanwhile, the Mid-American Conference race remains wide open with five teams still alive, including Buffalo and UNLV, who are among four programs with just one loss. The MAC championship will not be decided until the final weekend, as the entire league completes its schedule by Friday night with no team able to clinch this weekend.

SEC and Mountain West Divisional Battles

In the SEC, DeSean Bishop and the Tennessee Volunteers can stay in contention for a conference title berth by defeating LSU on Saturday, keeping their playoff hopes alive in a highly competitive division. The Mountain West Conference sees Wyoming holding multiple pathways to clinch a title game berth in Week 12, including a crucial win over New Mexico, while other programs hang on by thin threads. Memphis remains a favorite to represent the American Athletic Conference, with an open door to the College Football Playoff if Boise State suffers losses down the stretch, highlighting the volatile nature of these final weeks.