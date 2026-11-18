Analyze the exact outcomes required for Georgia, UCLA, Indiana, Miami, and other contenders to clinch their respective conference championship spots in Week 12 college football.

Week 12 of the college football schedule presents a critical juncture for numerous programs battling to secure their place in the postseason. Several conferences have reached a state where specific wins, losses, and tiebreaker metrics will determine which teams advance to their respective championship games. The stakes are high across the country, with tight races in the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and other conferences.

The Georgia Bulldogs need a single victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks to officially clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game. A win is sufficient for them to secure the conference title and the automatic bid to the playoff selection show. Georgia can also clinch a spot if Missouri defeats Kentucky AND Oklahoma beats Texas A&M. This provides two distinct paths for the Bulldogs to control their postseason destiny this weekend.

Also read The Post’s college football rankings, Heisman watch following Week 11

In the ACC, the Miami Hurricanes can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a direct win against the Virginia Tech Hokies. This path relies on Miami controlling its own destiny against a key conference opponent. Miami can also clinch a spot if Pittsburgh defeats Louisville. This adds a secondary avenue for the Hurricanes to secure their berth without needing to win their direct matchup.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons also have a clinch scenario in the ACC. They can secure their championship berth with a win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but only if the Miami Hurricanes defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies in their concurrent matchup. This creates a dependent chain of events that links the fortunes of three separate teams heading into the weekend.

The race for the Big Ten Championship Game features complex multi-outcome requirements for the UCLA Bruins. UCLA can clinch a spot if they suffer a loss to the Michigan Wolverines, provided three other specific results occur simultaneously. Those three required results for UCLA are that the Illinois Fighting Illini defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Nebraska Cornhuskers defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Michigan State Spartans defeat the Oregon Ducks. Every one of these outcomes must happen for UCLA to reach the title game.

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UCLA can also clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win vs. Michigan. This direct victory path removes the dependency on other conference results, offering the Bruins a clearer route to the title game if they can defeat the Wolverines on the field.

Indiana Hoosiers face a similar multi-factor scenario. To clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Indiana Hoosiers must defeat the Washington Huskies in their own game. Additionally, Indiana needs the exact same three results to occur as UCLA requires. The Illinois Fighting Illini must beat Iowa, the Nebraska Cornhuskers must defeat Ohio State, and the Michigan State Spartans must defeat Oregon. If Indiana wins and these three losses happen elsewhere, Indiana advances.

Utah Utes can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a straightforward win over the TCU Horned Frogs. This single victory is sufficient to guarantee their place in the conference title match. Utah can also clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win over TCU, OR if BYU loses to Kansas. This gives the Utes two separate paths to advance, increasing their chances of securing the automatic bid.

Texas Tech Red Raiders have a slightly more conditional path. They can clinch their championship spot with a win over the Baylor Bears, but only if the BYU Cougars lose to the Kansas Jayhawks. Both conditions must be met for Texas Tech to advance. This scenario requires Texas Tech to control its own destiny while simultaneously hoping for a specific result in a separate matchup.

Boise State Broncos have already mathematically clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. They do not need any further results to secure their conference title bid. Their status as the automatic representative simplifies the remaining scenarios for other teams in the conference who are still fighting for a chance to play an extra week of football.

San Diego State can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game with a win vs. Boise State. This creates a direct stakes game for the Aztecs, who must defeat the already-clinched Broncos to secure their own championship berth. The outcome of this game will have immediate consequences for the rest of the conference standings.

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Texas State Bobcats can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a win against the Washington State Cougars, provided the San Diego State Aztecs lose to the already-clinched Boise State Broncos. This outcome depends on Texas State winning and San Diego State failing to beat Boise State. It creates a complex web of dependencies that requires precise results across multiple fields.

Oregon State Beavers face one of the most complex scenarios. They can clinch with a win against the Utah State Aggies, but only if four other specific results occur. Boise State must defeat San Diego State, Washington State must defeat Texas State, and Colorado State must defeat the Fresno State Bulldogs. Even if Oregon State wins and those three games go their way, they may still need a tiebreaker.

The Beavers would need to win a three-way tiebreaker with the San Diego State Aztecs and the Texas State Bobcats. This resolution depends on the SportSource Team Rating score, requiring Oregon State to have a higher score than both other contenders. This adds a layer of statistical complexity to an already intricate set of clinical requirements for the Beavers.

Several other conferences have clearer outcomes. Liberty Flames have already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Championship Game. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have also already secured their bid to the Sun Belt Championship Game. These teams can now focus on seeding and preparation for their respective title games without the pressure of immediate elimination.

Wyoming Cowboys can clinch the Mountain West Championship spot with a win against the New Mexico Lobos. New Mexico can clinch with a win against Wyoming only if North Dakota State defeats Northern Illinois AND San José State defeats the UNLV Rebels. North Dakota State can clinch with a win over Northern Illinois, provided San José State beats UNLV and New Mexico defeats Wyoming. These scenarios highlight the tight interconnectivity of the Mountain West race.

In the MAC, no team can outright clinch a spot in the MAC Conference Championship game this week. If Buffalo, Kent State, Ball State, Western Michigan, and Bowling Green all win, scenarios may arise where Buffalo, Toledo, and Western Michigan end in a three-way tie. The resulting tiebreaker would then come down to the SportSource Team Rating score. This uncertainty ensures that every game in the conference carries significant weight for the final standings.