Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson are ranked similarly in our Week 11 WR rankings. Which Texans wideout should fantasy football managers start this week?

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As fantasy managers navigate six teams on bye in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season, deciding between two wide receivers on the same team can be tricky. Houston Texans pass catchers Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell both suit up on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, giving managers a direct intra-team choice in a prime-time divisional clash.

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Let's dig into their season-long production, recent performance, and defensive matchups to see which Texans wideout we should start in this Week 11Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Xavier Hutchinson has carved out a steady, dependable role in Houston's passing attack throughout the 2026 season.

Across nine games played, Hutchinson has hauled in 28 receptions on 54 targets for 345 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while adding 16 rushing yards. That production equals 82.1 total PPR points and an average of 9.1 PPR points per game, making him a reliable rotational option operating near a 58% offensive snap share.

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In Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, Hutchinson delivered a strong outing in a 27-24 loss, topping 50 receiving yards and scoring a touchdown to finish with 15.8 PPR points . He projects right around the WR30-40 range in our For Week 11 on Thursday night against the Colts, Hutchinson gets a middle-of-the-road matchup on paper.

Through Week 10, Indianapolis has surrendered 25.3 half-PPR points per game to wide receivers , though Marvin Harrison Jr.'s absence continues to consolidate targets within Houston's receiver room as numerous wideouts compete for C.J. Stroud's targets. Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tank Dell has provided explosive flashes since returning to action for the Texans in 2026. Over three games played this season, Dell has caught eight of 14 targets for 169 receiving yards and one touchdown, along with two rushing attempts for two yards.

He has totaled 31.1 PPR points at an average of 10.4 PPR points per game, operating in a roughly 40% snap share as Houston eases him back into full speed. In Week 10 against the Browns, Dell was quieter than his 105-yard, one-touchdown Week 9 breakout, logging three catches on four targets for 21 yards and a zero-yard carry for 5.1 PPR points .

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He sits right next to Hutchinson around WR37 in our Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings. Looking at Week 11 against Indianapolis, Dell shares the same 25.3 half-PPR points-per-game wide receiver matchup and benefits from extra vacated targets with Harrison sidelined, keeping his big-play ceiling intact.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson was unable to catch a pass while defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile Tank Dell offers superior per-touch explosiveness, Xavier Hutchinson gets the nod for Week 11.

Hutchinson has established a much larger body of work across nine games, commands higher snap and target volume, and enters Thursday coming off a 15.8-point Week 10 performance. Against a Colts secondary that ranks 21st in half-PPR points allowed to wide receivers, Hutchinson's steadier floor makes him the safer start over Dell's boom-or-bust profile. Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years.

His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.