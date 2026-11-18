Week 11 Target Report: Ja'Kobi Lane, Mark Andrews, and More! As we turn the page on Week 10 and set our sights on Week 11 lineups, target shares and receiving v

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAs we turn the page on Week 10 and set our sights on Week 11 lineups, target shares and receiving volume continue to experience major shifts across theLet's dive into five notable pass-catcher situations using data from Week 10 to evaluate who is capitalizing on expanded opportunities, who is sliding, and how you should manage your roster for Week 11 and beyond. Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane attemtps to make a catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety RJ Mickens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSeeing Ja'Kobi Lane receive 11 targets in Baltimore's loss to the Chargers is definitely eyebrow-raising. With newly acquired QB Jacoby Brissett stepping in under center, Lane immediately operated as a primary read downfield. While catching just three of those looks leaves plenty of efficiency on the table, double-digit target volume in a new-look passing attack is impossible to ignore.add and flex with upside.

If Brissett continues to lean on him as a volume hog, Lane has the weekly floor to crack starting lineups immediately. Elic Ayomanor put up a strong line against Jacksonville, leading Tennessee in catches, yards, and targets. Even better for his fantasy prospects, the Titans, leaving behind a massive target vacuum in Nashville. With Cam Ward needing a reliable perimeter option, Ayomanor is positioned to dominate looks alongside Carnell Tate moving forward.

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Waiver Wire add and startable flex. Robinson's absence should lock Ayomanor into heavy volume, giving him a safe floor and big-play potential ahead of a Week 11 clash with Dallas. After nine weeks of frustratingly quiet box scores, Mark Andrews erupted for a season-high 82 yards while catching every single pass thrown his way. Jacoby Brissett's willingness to pepper the middle of the field breathed instant life back into the veteran tight end's fantasy value.

High-End TE2. It's time to put Andrews back in the starting conversation, especially with a favorable Week 11 matchup against Carolina on deck. Week 10 Line: 2 receptions, 1 receiving yard, 3 targets Seeing Tyler Warren held to just one receiving yard on three targets in a win over Miami is a gut punch for managers who drafted him as an every-week difference-maker.

While his overall season target share remains healthy, this level of disappearance shows how volatile Indianapolis' passing game can be. Time to Panic? Not quite. Don't bench him for a waiver-wire prayer just yet.

However, treat him as a low-end TE1 rather than an untouchable elite option until his red-zone and intermediate volume rebounds. Dalton Kincaid salvaged his fantasy day with a 54-yard catch-and-run against the Jets, masking another alarming usage trend. That marks back-to-back games with just three targets, proving that Buffalo's crowded passing attack is spreading the wealth far too thin for Kincaid to sustain consistent volume. Mild panic mode.

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A three-target floor makes Kincaid a touchdown-dependent TE2 rather than a trustworthy weekly starter. Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.