Using T.J. Hockenson in this week's Sunday night showdown slate is among the best strategies for DFS players.

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The NFL's first game in Mexico City this season will feature one of the NFL's hottest offenses in the San Francisco 49ers facing one of the league's best defenses in the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFC matchup feature a unique game environment in the high-altitude atmosphere in Mexico City. These strategies in this Sunday night showdown slate factor in the unique environment for DFS players to consider.missed last week due to injury, but returns in week 11 to a positive Fantasy outlook. This will be Hockenson's first game with Kirk Cousins in the QB's second stint as a Vikings.

Also read Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 11: Don’t Overlook Chris Olave After Quiet Outing

Hockenson is ensured a role as the Vikings' second pass catching option with Jordan Addison out with thumb surgery. Hockenson will be behind Justin Jefferson in the Vikings pass attack, but the veteran tight end will still see a healthy amount of targets in this matchup. Hockenson's price point allows DFS players to fit other Fantasy playmakers, while maintain a strong Fantasy option with high upside.

The Vikings tight end's value skyrockets when placed at captain as other spend-ups, like Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins, can enter the lineup. Estadio Banorte sits at 7,352 above sea level, which towers in comparison to the notorious Mile_High Stadium, which is at 5,280 feet above sea level.

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Playing at the highest-altitude stadium in the NFL this season gives a distinct advantage to The thin air gives both Pineiro and Reichard easier times to nail kicks from long distances. Not only will the thin air give the kickers added distance to field goal attempts, both Pineiro and Reichard have been consistent Fantasy options this season.in FPPG.

Pineiro has safe Fantasy floor thanks to increased kicking opportunties that come from being a part of one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. The Brian Flores-led defense presents a multitude of problems for any offense. The Vikings lead the league in blitz rate at 69.2%, which is 27% more than the second-placed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The increased blitz rate will lead to even more.

The 49ers will have to establish a run game to follow other teams' blue print to beat the Vikings. McCaffrey will see more usage in the run game this week than in past weeks. To go along with the increased run emphasis, the Vikings' blitz rate lends to getting the ball out quicker in the passing game.

McCaffrey, one of the best receiving. backs in the league, should see an uptick in targets as the Vikings defense increases the time to get the ball out. Jeff Salcedo is a writer for Fantasy Sports on SI with extensive experience covering the NFL, MMA, NBA, and soccer. A dedicated fantasy sports enthusiast, he has competed in fantasy leagues and daily fantasy sports contests for more than a decade.

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Before joining Fantasy Sports on SI, Salcedo worked as a senior sports reporter for BYU's student newspaper, The Daily Universe.