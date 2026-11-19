Wideouts we think will perform better or worse than their expected statistical range due to favorable or unfavorable matchups.

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system.

This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out myMcMillan has failed to meet expectations this season, as he hasn't scored more than 12 fantasy points in five of his nine games.

Also read Keenan Allen, Jalen Coker, and 6 Other Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 11 Fantasy Football

I’m going to keep that faith this week, though, as he and the Panthers have a plus matchup against the Ravens. Their pass defense has surrendered 15-plus fantasy points to wide receivers eight times, five times since Week 5. So despite his inconsistent stat lines, I’m starting McMillan this weekend. Williams has seen his stats decline over the last two weeks, scoring just 14 fantasy points on nine targets.

However, I’m keeping him in fantasy lineups with six teams on a bye and a Lions matchup against the Buccaneers next on the slate. Seven wide receivers have beaten them for 16 or more points this season, including six with at least 20 points, and five of those performances have come since Week 5. I still don’t trust Metcalf, who was lucky to score 15.4 fantasy points last week .

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However, the Steelers receiver is startable during bye-mageddon in a plus matchup against the Eagles. Their defense has been generous to wide receivers, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position in the last six weeks. On the season, 10 wideouts have beaten them for 14-plus fantasy points. Tyson was listed among my Week 10 streamers, and he finished with 13 targets, 11 catches and 19 fantasy points.

I’m not going to guarantee that same level of success again, but the dynamic rookie looked great and will no doubt remain a big part of the Saints’ passing game moving forward. He has flex appeal against the Bears, who are in the top 13 in both fantasy points allowed and EPA to opposing wide receivers since Week 5. Odunze has posted decent totals in recent weeks for the Bears, scoring 10-plus points in three straight games.

He’s flex-worthy against the Saints, who have given up 13-plus fantasy points to eight wide receivers, including six since Week 4. New Orleans has also allowed the seventh-most points and the third-highest EPA to wideouts. Odunze would be even more valuable if Luther Burden II is unable to return.

Ryan Flournoy vs. Titans : Flournoy posted 19.1 points last week, and he faces a Titans defense that has given up the most points per game to wideouts since Week 5. Sutton has flex value in a plus matchup against the Raiders, especially if Jaylen Waddle is unable to play in Week 11. Samuel went off for the Niners in his first game back from an injured hamstring, posting 25.9 fantasy points in Dallas.

Of course, that was against one of the worst defenses in the league. I’d temper expectations against the Vikings, the best defense in the league, in a huge Sunday night affair. Their defense has allowed just one wide receiver to beat them for more than 12.6 points since Week 2, so Samuel could struggle. Egbuka has been a fantasy disappointment, failing to score more than 11.3 points in all but two contests.

He also has been hindered by injuries and poor quarterback play, and it could be Jalon Daniels, not Baker Mayfield, under center for the Bucs against the Lions. Speaking of Detroit, their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to wideouts since Week 5, so this isn’t the favorable matchup it was earlier in the year.

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Diggs is coming off a 20-point stat line in the Commanders' win over the Giants, and he has scored 12-plus points in three of his last four games. That will make it tough to bench him in bye-maggedon, but I would temper expectations when he faces the Bengals. Their defense has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points per route run and sixth-lowest EPA to opposing wide receivers since Week 6, so Diggs could have a stinker.

Dell will be in plenty of lineups with six teams on a bye, and a Texans matchup against the Colts might look good on the surface. However, their defense has the fifth-fewest fantasy points and the eighth-lowest EPA to opposing wide receivers in the last six weeks. What’s more, they’ve held Rashee Rice, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, DK Metcalf and Parker Washington to fewer than 12.4 points this season.

You might be asking, how is Tetairoa McMillan a start ’em … but Coker is a sit ’em? Well, it’s not about the matchup. It’s about the usage . In his last four games, Coker has been targeted a combined 18 times.

He was targeted 35 times in his first four games, which is a drop of 4.3 targets per game. Coker has also failed to post more than 36 yards in four straight games, so he’s clearly coming with risk. Xavier Worthy vs. Cardinals Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players.

Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.