An exclusive ranking of Week 11 NFL uniform matchups reveals the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans as top winners, while the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints face criticism for poor aesthetic choices.

Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season concluded with a diverse array of uniform combinations that ranged from visually stunning to critically panned. The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans delivered one of the most memorable style statements of the year, with the Titans successfully upstaging the Cowboys despite a lopsided game result. This matchup highlighted how bold choices can capture attention even when the on-field outcome is predictable.

Top Winners: Titans Upstage Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans traveled to take on the Dallas Cowboys and opted for a bold style statement instead of playing it safe with standard white pants. This decision paid off significantly, as the Titans somehow managed to upstage one of the most iconic franchises in the league. The Cowboys, while maintaining their classic look, found themselves overshadowed by the Titans' creative approach. The game itself was a one-sided affair, but the visual impact of the uniform clash remains a high point for the week.

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Strong Performances: Commanders, Dolphins, and 49ers

Several other teams earned high marks for their aesthetic coordination and traditional appeal. The Washington Commanders wore a triple-black set that looked exceptionally sharp on Monday Night Football. This dark ensemble provided a nice visual contrast against the Cincinnati Bengals, who continue to sport some of the best road uniforms in the league. Although triple-black sets are often considered played out, the Commanders executed the look with precision and style.

The Miami Dolphins finally debuted their signature aqua uniforms after rumors suggested they had misplaced their traditional gear. This return to form was met with enthusiasm, although it was paired with an unfortunate choice by the Buffalo Bills. The Bills opted for their barely visible Rivalries uniform set, which detracted from the overall visual harmony of the matchup. Despite the Bills' questionable choice, the Dolphins' return to their classic colors was a positive note for fans of the franchise.

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Traditional aesthetics reigned supreme in the NFC West and NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers faced off in a battle of two iconic franchises that dressed the part perfectly. Both teams have some of the best traditional aesthetics in the league, and they looked even better on the field together. Similarly, the Las Vegas Raiders continued to prove that their silver and black uniforms are timeless. They looked great next to the Denver Broncos, who wore a triple-mismatch set of navy, orange, and white.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants both wore their primary sets, with the Giants always looking good regardless of the occasion. The Jaguars did the best they could with their current rotation, presenting a solid appearance. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens treated fans to a triple mismatch of black, white, and purple. The Carolina Panthers paired their timeless primary home uniforms against the Ravens, and both teams read the scouting report well by dressing appropriately for the contest.

Avoiding Mismatches: Cardinals, Vikings, and Ravens

Some matchups were saved by the specific color choices of the teams involved. The Arizona Cardinals avoided the pitfalls of wearing red pants against the Kansas City Chiefs, who also sport red gear. This decision saved viewers from a complete red overload and allowed the minimalist Cardinals uniforms to stand out. The Arizona Cardinals are usually criticized for their minimalist designs, but this specific game context made their choice the correct one.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles created the feeling of late-November football with their primary sets clashing under overcast skies. The game was a slugfest that matched each team's core aesthetic without any confusing alternate jerseys. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders also benefited from their contrasting palettes, creating a fun AFC West uniform matchup that showcased the depth of color options in the division.

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The Losers: Saints, Bears, and Lions Struggle Visually

Not all teams escaped criticism for their Week 11 appearances. The New Orleans Saints suffered through three straight weeks of bad uniform choices, raising concerns about their styling strategy. There was no reason not to wear gold or black pants against the Chicago Bears, but they failed to do so. The Bears' legendary uniforms can only do so much heavy lifting when paired with suboptimal choices from their opponent. The Saints' failure to leverage their own color palette against a historic rival was a notable miss.

The Detroit Lions also faced criticism for their alternate uniforms, which have failed to grow on the observer over time. Replacing an iconic look with something generic that can be found on most other teams is always a poor choice. Making matters worse, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wore white pants instead of their traditional pewter pants. This combination diluted the visual impact of the game and resulted in a weak aesthetic pairing.

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans presented a solid look, but the Texans could improve their alternate aesthetic by replacing the 'H' helmet decal with the Texans logo. This small change would enhance the visual cohesion of their kit. While not a total failure, it represents a missed opportunity for refinement in a league where every detail is scrutinized.

The Buffalo Bills' choice of their Rivalries uniform set against the Miami Dolphins further highlighted the importance of complementary team styles. While the Dolphins looked sharp in their return to aqua, the Bills' barely visible colors created a washout effect on the field. This contrast between bold traditional colors and muted alternates serves as a cautionary tale for other teams considering less distinct uniform options.