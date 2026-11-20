We have reached Week 11, and we are now getting deep into the season. If you're still alive in your Survivor Pool, you've done a great job, but things are also

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass for 5 yards during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We have reached Week 11, and we are now getting deep into the season.

If you're still alive in your Survivor Pool, you've done a great job, but things are also getting harder. Here, we are going to give you some options to help you survive another week. These could be the final weeks of your pool, so you don't want to miss out on getting that big win now. We were torn between going with the Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills here.

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The Bills will be hosting the Miami Dolphins in what will almost certainly be a blowout as well. However, we gave the Chiefs a slight edge over the Bills because they don't have to deal with a division rival in Week 11. Those games can be tough even when, on paper, it doesn't look like they should be. The Chiefs should have a cakewalk this week against the Cardinals.

Arizona always had a terrible defense, and they have nothing left on offense. Not only are they down to their fourth-string quarterback, Josh Johnson, this week, but Jeremiyah Love is on IR, Michael Wilson is out for the year, and Marvin Harrison Jr has been traded to the Houston Texans. There is a real chance that the Chiefs shut out the Cardinals this week, or at the very least, hold them to single digits.

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It's not easy to win a game on the road against Patrick Mahomes that way. Over the past seasons, the Saints have flashed some good things, but they have regressed as we've gotten deeper into this season. They can't stop the run or run the ball, and it's killing any chance they have to win games. This is a game that the Bears should win handily at home, coming off a bye week.

The only fear here is that the Saints' passing attack takes off with Jordyn Tyson and Chris Olave both on the field, and Travis Etienne could see a much larger workload this week than last. That's the only reason the Bears aren't up in the chalk pick conversation. Dallas should win this game, but it's always risky to lay your season on the line in a Survivor Pool with a 4-6 team.

Despite being just 1-8, the Titans have been very competitive this season and continue to look better each week. Six of their losses came in one-score games, and Cam Ward has been playing well. We expect a lot of people to pick Dallas this week, and it's a solid pick. Just understand that there is risk involved with them in this matchup and in every matchup because of how bad their defense is.

Nevertheless, their offense should be too high-powered for the Titans to keep up with. The Cowboys are risky, but should get the win. Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.