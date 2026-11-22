A comprehensive summary of Week 11 NFL action featuring DJ Moore's viral sea lion celebration,Dak Prescott's touchdown passes, Mahomes connecting with Kelce, and otHer notable scoring plays and defensive stops across multiple games.

NFL Highlights Feature Key Scoring Plays

In the ongoing Week eleven matchups of the twenty twenty six National Football League season, several high-impact plays have defined the narrative across multiple conferences. The Dallas Cowboys faced the Tennessee Titans, where defensive tackle Quinnen Williams established early dominance by stopping running back Tony Pollard for a two-yard loss. On the offensive side,Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connected with wide receiver George Pickens on a ten-yard touchdown pass, marking Prescott's second scoring throw of the day against Tennessee. meanwhile, in a seperate contest, the Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland showcased impressive agility by leaping over a Recent Orleans Saint defender for a fifteen-yard sprint into the conclude zone, increasing the Bears lead to sixteen zero against the Saints. In New Orleans, Saints quarterback Baker Mayfield kept the offense moving with a fourteen-yard scramble on third down, while running back Alvin Kamara continued his scoring streak with his third touchdown in the last two games, trimming the Bears lead.

The Kansas Town Chiefs demonstrated their offensive efficiency against the Arizona Cardinals,led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. mahomes found wide receiver Cyrus Allen for a fifteen-yard gain late in the first half, setting up a field goal that extended the Chiefs lead to seventeen seven by halftime. The connection between Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce proved crucial, as they linked up for a twenty two-yard touchdown, their second scoring connection of the game. Mahomes also completed a drive that resulted in a field goal range position before the break. In the same divisional matchup,Cardinals tight end Trey McBride attempted an ambitious hurdle but ended up in intense contact with defenders. On the defensive side for Kansas City, safety Marcus Epps obliterated a Pittsburgh Steelers halfback screen pass,disrupting the opposing offenses rhythm.

Also read Predicting Titans Starters for NFL Week 11: Does Robert Saleh Finally Bench Cody Barton at LB?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore added to his highlight reel with a memorable celebration following a touchdown reception. Moore, who has built a reputation this season for pairing massive catches with equally memorable celebrations,executed his signature sea lion move against the Miami Dolphins. This particular touchdown was a four-yard reception, continuing a trend Moore established the previous weEk against the Recent York Jets. The celebration, which resembles the viral hit the sea lion TikTok trend,involves lying on the ground and flailing like the animal. Moore later explained to NFL Network that the relocate actually came together during a competitive period at Friday practice, though he initially was not sure he would use it in a game. The Bills organization posted video of the celebration on thier social media accounts, noting that Moore has found the end zone in multiple games down the stretch, making him a reliable red-zone target for quarterback Josh Allen.

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Other notable individual performances included James Cook of the Buffalo Bills, who refused to be denied a goal line touchdown, showcasing his determination in critical situations. Devontez Walker delivered a spectacular eighty six-yard touchdown return off a kick, waxing the Panthers coverage team on the return. In Chicago,Buccaneers running back Travis Etienne Jr. took off for a forty six-yard sideline sprint that showcased his speed and open-field vision. The Los Angeles Chargers witnessed defensive lineman Jacob Rodriguez track down a deflected pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen for an interception. Additionally, Chicago Bears running back Zavion Thomas entered overdrive with a speedy thirty-yard end-around against the Saints. The Kansas City Chiefs also benefited from Walter Nolen bringing down Patrick Mahomes for a sack in other defensive moments, while Danny Stutsman recorded his first NFL interception after a deflected pass from Caleb Williams. These various plays highlight the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the current NFL season.