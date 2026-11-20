A Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb stack spearheads this lineup filled with Fantasy playmakers and value plays.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With six teams on a bye, the week 11 player pool is condensed, leaving DFS players with slim pickings.

DFS players can utilize players from this lineup in their own in a week where the player pool is slimer.display last week against the San Francisco 49ers and looks to carry the momentum into week 11. Luckily for Prescott, he'll have the perfect opponent to repeat his QB 1 performance against this week. Prescott and the Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans, who have struggled mightily against opposing QBs in the past weeks.

Also read Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Questions NFL After Big Fine From 49ers Hit

The Titans allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing QB with awill be a part of this lineup as an in-game stack alongside Prescott. The Titans running back is on a hot streak with three consecutiveaverage. Pollard is slated with another big week thanks to his touches and receiving work against a Cowboys defense that struggles in containing opposing running backs.may break the slate again with Kenneth Walker III questionable for this game.

The rookie running back would be a free square against the Arizona Cardinals.. The Cardinals offense also struggled in Carson Beck's first start, giving the Rams even more possessions. The mix of the Cardinals allowing plenty of rushing yards with their offensive ineffeciency allows for Johnson, who finished withwill be the main focus of the stack with Prescott as the Cowboys receiver is a safe Fantasy options with a high ceiling.

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Lamb is averagingto opposing receivers, the most in the league. Lamb should meet his average with the possibility of easily surpassing it against the Titans.out for the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets WR 1 should have a substantial Fantasy day against a Chargers defense that allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers with a 29.8 average.is finding his footing the NFL after missing the first seven games of the season due to injury.

The rookie wide receiver finished with 13 targets last week, resulting inwill step in once again as the Cowboys TE 1 with Jake Ferguson out. Spann-Ford is cheap option with aSutton is a salary play with upside for a ceiling game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders defense allows 29.5 FPPG to opposing wide receivers, seventh-most in the league. Sutton is a red-zone threat with the possibility to pop off against a porous Raiders pass defense.

The Jets defense are a salary play against a suspect Chargers defense. The Chargers offense looked decent in their win over the Baltimore Ravens, but that doesn't overshadow their poor season. The Chargers are tied-third in the league with 19 turnovers, giving the Jets D/ST a path to a strong Fantasy displayJEFF SALCEDO Jeff Salcedo is a writer for Fantasy Sports on SI with extensive experience covering the NFL, MMA, NBA, and soccer.

A dedicated fantasy sports enthusiast, he has competed in fantasy leagues and daily fantasy sports contests for more than a decade. Before joining Fantasy Sports on SI, Salcedo worked as a senior sports reporter for BYU's student newspaper, The Daily Universe.