Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets and Add Recommendations

As the NFL enters Week 11, fantasy football managers are advised to explore the waiver wire for high-upside players. Key targets include quarterbacks like Will Levis who have shown consistent passing volume and efficiency, running backs such as Kaelon Black who are seeing heavy workload, and wide receivers including Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hutson, and Dyami Brown who demonstrate strong route participation and target shares. These players offer potential sleeper status or solid WR3 value for the upcoming week.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black rushes the ball ball for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's never too early to gameplan in fantasy football. The waiver wire goes into full swing every Tuesday. That said, we can explore options as early as Sunday. Come prepared and win — it's quite simple.

Also read Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 10: Jalen Coker, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard

In a knee-jerk reaction to Week 10, the following six players are Week 11 waiver-wire targets. Ward has at least 39 passing attempts in back-to-back games. It is not a fluke. The Titans often play in pass mode and trail in their games.

But Ward hasn't just put up volume; he's also thrown for great recent statistics. Over his last two games, Ward has about a 68% completion percentage, throwing for 534 yards and 4 touchdowns. He ranks 13th inBlack had another 11 rushing attempts for 53 yards and a touchdown in Week 10. He now has at least 11 rushing attempts and 53 yards in three straight games.

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The 49ers have kept Black heavily involved, reducing wear and tear on Christian McCaffrey. Plus, the 49ers are arguably the NFL's best offense. The rookie caught 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards in Week 10, for an 89% route rate. The first-round draft pick passes the eye test, and I'll start valuing Tyson as a high-end WR3 in fantasy football, with his stock rising week by week.

Hutchinson has at least 5 targets and 1 touchdown in each of his last three games. In that span, he is second on the Texans in route rate. Hutchinson is a riskier add, but one more good week may make him a legitimate fantasy football sleeper.over his last three games. He is playing more than both Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks.

While Diggs is the WR1 given his skill set, Washington clearly values Williams highly, and with his playing time and skill set, he will be a WR3 in fantasy football with WR2 upside. The pick is tentative. It all depends on Brock Bowers' health, since he exited Week 10 and didn't return. If Bowers is out, or even in legitimate question of playing in Week 11, add Mayer.

In the two games Bowers didn't play in 2026, Mayer had 11 targets, 9 receptions, and 55 yards. But ignore the yards and accept the volume. He would be a low-end TE1. Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey.

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He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management.

He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.