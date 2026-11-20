Cam Skattebo and Ashton Jeanty have divergent Fantasy outlooks for the rest out the season, but who should get the starting nod from Fantasy managers this week?

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo celebrates during the first half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSkattebo has a positive Fantasy outlook for the rest of the season after taking sole lead of the New York Giants running back room.

Jeanty is a hard player to trust after a strong start of the season. Skattebo has the brighter Fantasy outlook for the rest of the season, but should the Giants running back get the nod over Jeanty this week?since taking firm control of the Giants backfield.

Also read Giants Notebook: Cam Skattebo to Cut Back on Backflips, Practice Squad Tweaks, More

While Skattebo's Fantasy outlook is bright for the rest of the season with newfound control of the Giants' RB 1 spot, it may be tough for the second-year running back to produce Fantasy points this week.18 CAR, 78 RUSH YDS, 2 TD, 3 REC, 44 REC YDS. The matchup against the Jags presents some hurdles for Skattebo to overcome, but the Giants running back will have plenty of touches to help him along the way.

Skattebo should see around 17-20 touches as his recent games as Giants RB 1 suggests. The touches are helpful, but it'll be an uphill climb for Skattebo to finish as a top-ten running back again this week. Jeanty's rushing numbers is a hot-button topic in the NFL and Fantasy football communities. Some people believe it's the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line's fault, while other believe Jeanty does't have the vision..

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The recent rushing number send shivers down Fantasy managers' spines, but Jeanty's receiving ability makes up for it in PPR leagues. Jeanty finished with more receiving yards than rushing yards in six out of ten games this season. The Raiders running back is such an emphasis in the passing game that Jeanty ranksJeanty would be an increased factor this week against the Denver Broncos if Brock Bowers was unavailable for the contest.

Jeanty would see a spike in targets and touches if Bowers misses this game, making the sophomore running back prominent in PPR leagues. The decision between Skattebo and Jeanty comes down to a Fantasy manager's scoring format. In standard formats and half-PPR league, Skattebo is the option. In PPR leagues, Fantasy managers should stick with Jeanty in PPR leagues.

Skattebo has churned out rushing yards since taking sole lead of the Giants backfield. After going without a touch in the week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Skattebo finished with 124 and 78 rushing yards. The second-year running back does have a tough matchup against the Jaguars, but will have a plethora of touches to remedy the matchup.

It's been tough sleding for Jeanty in the running game, but the Raiders running back offers a receiving threat to make up for the lack of rushing yards. Especially if Bowers is out, Jeanty offers a receiving upside for Fantasy managers in PPR leagues. Jeff Salcedo is a writer for Fantasy Sports on SI with extensive experience covering the NFL, MMA, NBA, and soccer.

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A dedicated fantasy sports enthusiast, he has competed in fantasy leagues and daily fantasy sports contests for more than a decade. Before joining Fantasy Sports on SI, Salcedo worked as a senior sports reporter for BYU's student newspaper, The Daily Universe.