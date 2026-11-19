C.J. Stroud and Purdy are ranked similarly in our Week 11 QB rankings. Which quarterback should fantasy football managers start this week?

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As fantasy managers push toward the fantasy playoffs in the 2026 NFL regular season, optimizing every lineup slot becomes increasingly important.

Both Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy enter Week 11 riding serious momentum, yet they face dramatically contrasting defensive matchups on Thursday and Sunday. Let's further break down recent play, defensive matchups, and other fantasy factors to see which quarterback to start in this Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em decision. Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins celebrates with quarterback C.J.

Also read Top Fantasy Football Running Back Waiver Wire Targets for Week 11

Stroud after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect C.J. Stroud has quietly pieced together a remarkably efficient 2026 campaign despite Houston's 3-6 record. Through nine games, Stroud has completed 201 of 320 passes for 2,462 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions, adding 120 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

That production equates to 184.5 total fantasy points for the year, an average of 20.5 points per game. While his volume fluctuated earlier in the year, Stroud has thrown multiple touchdowns in four consecutive games. During Week 10, Stroud posted 211 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception while chipping in 20 rushing yards for 20.4 fantasy points in a narrow 27-24 defeat to the Browns. That follows a massive 384-yard, 5-touchdown explosion in Week 9.

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Looking ahead to Week 11 on Thursday Night Football, Stroud draws a great matchup at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have been a generous matchup for opposing quarterbacks all season, surrendering 18.3 fantasy points per game to the position . Stroud's red-hot touchdown rate paired with a good matchup gives him a strong floor and clear QB1 upside.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Brock Purdy has been an absolute fantasy juggernaut for the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers. Across nine starts, Purdy has completed 70.1% of his throws for 2,369 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, while providing surprising dual-threat value with 222 rushing yards and 2 rushing scores.

Purdy has racked up 205.9 total fantasy points on the year and has cemented himself as an elite fantasy quarterback. Purdy is coming off his finest performance of the season in Week 10 against the Cowboys. In a thrilling 46-40 shootout victory, Purdy shredded Dallas for 389 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, adding 21 rushing yards to finish with 29.7 fantasy points as the overall QB2 for the week.

However, Week 11 presents a daunting roadblock in Mexico City against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota boasts the stingiest defense against quarterbacks in the entire NFL, allowing a league-low 8.7 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers. Even in San Francisco's high-powered offense, facing a unit that routinely suffocates passing attacks caps Purdy's ceiling considerably. Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J.

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Stroud rolls out of the pocket on a play during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectedge for Week 11, and we have him ranked higher in our Week 11 Quarterback Rankings. While Brock Purdy owns the superior season-long resume and is fresh off a dominant Week 10 outing, Minnesota's league-best pass defense creates substantial risk.

Stroud's blistering touchdown streak combined with a soft home matchup against the Colts makes him the safer, higher-upside start for Week 11 fantasy football lineups. Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.