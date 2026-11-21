The latest injury updates on all the top stars in fantasy football for Week 11.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We have reached the weekend, and we have to put the final touches on our fantasy football lineups for Week 11.

Before we can do that, we need to know all the latest injury updates on all the top fantasy stars. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 11. Mayfield is back at practice and looks like he should be able to play this week. He is an upgrade over Jalon Daniels for all the Buccaneers' pass-catchers.

Also read Fantasy Football Start Sit Recommendations for Week 10 Running Backs

Smith is also trending in the right direction this week after injuring his ankle while getting crushed in Week 10. Beck is looking very unlikely to play in Week 11 and could even be ruled out by the time you read this. Josh Johnson is expected to get the start. This offense will be a disaster regardless of who starts.

Tuten looks to be truly questionable for Week 11 with an ankle injury. However, he has been able to play through it in the past few weeks. There is a chance he ends up being a game-time call. Monangai is finally set to return from his lingering toe injury he suffered in Week 4.

Advertisement

He is a legitimate threat to D'Andre Swift's volume. Brooks is once again listed as questionable, but it looks like he should return on Sunday after getting a full week of practice. Fantasy owners shouldn't be expecting much out of him. Evans is questionable for Week 11, but it looks like he has a real shot to return from his Achilles injury.

However, he is shaping up to be a game-time call, so be sure to monitor this situation closely. Tate is still listed as questionable, but after getting in a full practice on Friday, it looks like he should return to action this week. He could see his volume increase with Wan'Dale Robinson now out for the season.

After getting in two full practices to finish the week, there is a chance that Pittman could be activated from IR this weekend and return to action on Sunday. Bowers is listed as questionable for Week 11 and is shaping up to be a true game-time call. Don't believe anything this coaching staff tells you unless we get an official designation. He could play, but you should also have a backup plan.

Kincaid is doubtful for Week 11 and is not expected to play. Dawson Knox could see a few more targets. Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.