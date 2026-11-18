Avoid these fantasy football defenses in Week 11. The Commanders, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Colts face top offenses with poor defensive metrics, making them risky starts.

Fantasy football managers preparing for the Week 11 matchups face a treacherous landscape, with four specific teams identified as highly likely to produce disastrous statistical performances against the spread and in scoring. The Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts all possess defensive metrics that make them particularly vulnerable to the offensive weapons they are scheduled to face during this upcoming weekend of NFL action. These teams represent prime candidates for benching in weekly lineups due to a combination of poor recent defensive forms and exceptionally potent opposing offenses.

Commanders vs Bengals Passing Volume

The Washington Commanders defense is projected to struggle significantly against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has established one of the most lethal passing attacks in the National Football League this season. The Bengals feature wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both of whom are currently rated among the top-performing wide receivers in fantasy football contexts and are well-positioned to exploit Washington's secondary. This matchup highlights a glaring weakness for the Commanders, who have allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league this season, averaging 244.8 yards. Consequently, the Commanders defense is expected to surrender substantial fantasy points as they attempt to contain two of the NFL's most dangerous pass-catching threats.

Also read Tyler Booker Injury Update After Week 10 Loss is Tough Blow For Cowboys' Offense

Cowboys Allow Rushing Yards to Titans

Optimism regarding the Dallas Cowboys defense turning their season around appears entirely misplaced, as they face an improving Tennessee Titans offense that is peaking at the wrong time for Dallas. The Titans have rapidly improved their offensive output, currently tied for the eleventh-most points per game in the NFL over their last three contests with an average of 27.7 points. This surge is largely driven by a dominant running game, anchored by running back Tony Pollard, who is enjoying the best stretch of his tenure with Tennessee. During this three-game span, the Titans have averaged the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the league, totaling 134.7 yards per contest. This ground attack poses a severe threat to the Dallas defense, which currently allows the most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 154.4 yards.

Dolphins Face Bills High Scoring Rate

Fantasy players tempted to start the Miami Dolphins defense after their respectable showing in Week 10 should reconsider, as they face the Buffalo Bills, who have been a nightmare matchup for defenses throughout the season. The Bills are averaging the most points per game in the NFL, scoring 31.9 points per contest, a volume that makes them difficult to contain regardless of the defensive scheme. Adding to Miami's challenges is the fact that they will be facing Buffalo's offense while playing quarterback Kyle McCord, which suggests the Dolphins' offense may struggle to sustain drives and keep time off the clock. This lack of offensive possession provides the Bills' offense with more opportunities to score, further diminishing the potential for a positive fantasy outcome for Miami's defensive unit.

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Colts Pass Defense Struggles vs Texans

The Indianapolis Colts, currently ranked 26th in fantasy football defenses, are not expected to provide any bright spots in their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans, a team whose offense has been heating up. The Texans are averaging the eighth-most points per game in the NFL over their last three games, with a strong reliance on their passing game that aligns poorly with Indianapolis's current defensive capabilities. Houston is averaging the ninth-most passing yards per game in that same three-game stretch, totaling 245.3 yards. Conversely, the Colts have been trending downward defensively, giving up the ninth-most passing yards per game in the NFL over their last three games, at 242.3 yards, creating a mismatch that favors the Texans' aerial attack.

Statistical Mismatches Define Week 11

Across these four matchups, the common thread is a significant disparity between defensive efficiency and offensive explosiveness, making these defenses risky assets for fantasy football managers. The Commanders' inability to stop the pass, the Cowboys' vulnerability to the run, the Dolphins' time of possession issues against a high-scoring Bills team, and the Colts' struggles against the Texans' passing game all point to low floor performances. Managers looking to minimize variance and maximize point totals would be well-advised to look elsewhere for their defensive starters in Week 11, as the statistical evidence strongly suggests these units will struggle to contain their respective opponents.