Week 11 College Football Playoff Picture And Key Games

ESPN College GameDay visits Boise State for a Pac-12 clash against Oregon State as both teams vie for playoff positioning. Additional Week 11 matchups feature key teams including Duke, SMU, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Clemson, LSU, Kansas State, and Utah impacting conference title races and playoff hopes.

For the first time in the 2026 season, ESPN’s flagship pregame college football show sets up shop in Pac-12 country for a battle of playoff contenders.

But that’s not the only consequential action taking place across the Week 11 college football slate today. Playoff contenders in Pac-12 countryBoise State and the Pac-12 leading Broncos play host to College GameDay today, still sitting in the catbird seat when it comes to Group of Six hopefuls in the College Football Playoff picture. The selection committee still regards the Broncos as the best team to come from the non-Power Four conferences.

Also read 5 Most Overrated Teams In College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 10

Saturday gives them their most vital test since the season opener on the blue turf. Oregon State comes to Boise sitting in second-place in the Pac-12. And even though the Beavers are on a two-game losing streak, they can still do considerable damage. Braden Atkinson is college football’s top passer and Jesse Legree is the nation’s most productive receiver.

Both power Oregon State’s potent aerial attack in an effort to throw a wrench in the playoff picture if they can upset the Broncos. No longer No. 1, the Hurricanes need to be on trap alert against a 7-2 Duke squad at home. The Mustangs aren’t ranked anymore, but they can still throw a wrench into the ACC title picture.

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The Vols are in the top 10 and can’t afford any slip-ups, especially against an Aggie squad that is 1-5 in SEC play. Back at No. 1, the Bulldogs need to stay on course against a ranked Mizzou that just lost to Texas and is getting desperate. A drop in the rankings shows the Hoosiers still need to impress the committee. Beating the ranked Trojans can do that.

Lane Kiffin’s team has its back against the wall after an ugly loss to Alabama, and now a confident Arch Manning comes into Death Valley. Can he finish them off, or do the Tigers have a surprise in store? The Wildcats can throw the ball, but is that enough to put some confusion in the Big 12 title race against the perfect Utes?