Week 11 College Football: Key Matchups Reshape Playoff Hopes

Week 11 of college football features five ranked vs ranked games including Texas Tech vs Texas. See how LSU, Georgia, and Tennessee fare in critical SEC and Big 12 battles.

The momentum of the college football season enters a critical phase during Week 11, following a chaotic Week 10 that saw four top-10 teams suffer losses and six ranked-versus-ranked games shake up the standings. This upcoming weekend presents five more matchups between ranked opponents, serving as a major filter for the College Football Playoff race. No. 6 Texas and No. 12 Texas Tech both face road underdog situations, while No. 2 Utah enters as a narrow favorite in its contest. Additionally, two other ranked teams are listed as underdogs against unranked foes, and five more are favored by just one score, suggesting that approximately half of the ranked teams involved are statistically likely to lose. The narratives established last week will likely be scrambled by Sunday morning, making this a pivotal week for conference standings and national rankings.

LSU and Texas SEC Matchups Define Playoff Paths

LSU enters this weekend with a 6-3 record after a collapse against Alabama, now facing a difficult sequence against two top-10 opponents in Texas and Tennessee. The Tigers must win both remaining games against ranked teams to have any chance of returning to the College Football Playoff hunt, as SP+ calculates a 27% probability of an LSU sweep against a 23% chance of losing both. The team relies heavily on one of the most disruptive defenses in the country to carry the load. Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns have stabilized their offense, moving running back hooks into a secondary role as the run game and defense carried them through wins over Ole Miss and Missouri. Texas defensive line holds significant promise against the Utah pass rush, having been as strong as Alabama against the run and superior in pass coverage last week.

Also read Ranking College Football's Best One-Loss Teams Ahead of Week 11

Georgia Faces Missouri Turnover Threat

Georgia presents as the best team in the country following an upset loss to Auburn, having since dominated Florida and Ole Miss by a combined 54 points. The Dawgs' run game has generated 524 yards, outperforming the 498 yards allowed by their defense, with tight end Brock Bowers adding four catches for 140 yards and three scores against Ole Miss. However, Missouri poses a unique challenge by forcing numerous turnovers, potentially exploiting Georgia's lone area of vulnerability. The Tigers possess the best run defense Georgia has faced in terms of yards per carry allowed, despite struggling to synchronize their own run and pass attacks. If Georgia maintains top gear, their offensive output should overwhelm Missouri, but any letdown could allow the Tigers to keep the game competitive.

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Tennessee Road Woes vs Texas A&M Offense

Tennessee enters Saturday as a slight road favorite against Texas A&M, carrying a stark home-away split in its recent performance. The Volunteers dominated Alabama and Kentucky at home by a combined score of 60-16, but suffered a near-disaster at Arkansas and a loss at South Carolina on the road. This discrepancy suggests the team functions as a national title contender in Knoxville but resembles an SEC afterthought away from home. Texas A&M, playing its first SEC home game in six weeks, averaged just 12.4 points per game in five losses, largely due to a lack of big plays. Since Tennessee's defense rarely allows explosive opportunities, the Aggies may struggle to generate offense, potentially allowing the Volunteers to secure victory with only 17 to 20 points.

Big 12 Contenders Clash in Triple Header

The Big 12 conference features a dramatic weekend with seven teams within one game of a spot in the championship game, including six wins for Utah, five wins for Texas Tech, and four wins for Arizona, Baylor, BYU, Houston, and Oklahoma State. Three of these contenders play each other this weekend in Arizona, Texas, and Provo. Arizona holds two losses against BYU and Texas Tech, despite leading in the second half of both games, making this a critical opportunity to stay in the race. The Wildcats convert 50% of their third downs and complete 73% of their passes, but must overcome Utah's ability to win the success rate battle. Utah defeated BYU by scoring more touchdowns in three red zone trips compared to BYU's one in five, despite suffering nine tackles for loss. The Utes force opponents to make the most of limited opportunities, making Sunday's game a decisive test for the conference title picture.