Week 11 College Football Key Games and Playoff Implications

With three weeks left in the regular season, top 25 matchups in the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC could determine College Football Playoff selection as teams like Wake Forest, Indiana, and Texas seek crucial wins.

Just three weeks remain in the 2026 college football regular season, and everything is still on the line with playoff selection around the corner. Week 11 brings us four matchups involving AP top 25 ranked teams on the same field, with potential upset brewing for higher-placed teams, and with special attention on the ACC.

Here are the most important games on the Week 11 schedule the selection committee will be keeping a close eye on. And that you should be, too. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWake Forest has a real inside track to playing for the ACC title and earning College Football Playoff consideration. They’re second in the league, and that gap narrowed after Miami’s loss at Notre Dame.

Also read Week 11 College Football: Key Matchups Reshape Playoff Hopes

On a six-game win streak, the Deacons are averaging 49 points per game in that span. But SMU can crack the ACC picture wide open with a win. And the Mustangs are very close underdogs at home. Sat.

, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Indiana has a clearer path to the Big Ten title game, provided they can juice up their offense a little bit. USC is coming off a big win over Ohio State, but has still not proven it can win important road games against Big Ten foes. The Hoosiers dropped in the CFP poll this week, so they need a marquee win. Sat.

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, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Lane Kiffin is on the verge of total disaster in his hyped debut as LSU’s head coach. Coming off a ugly loss to Alabama, he's suddenly on the verge of falling under .500 in SEC play with another loss here. Texas is on the upswing, on a three-game win streak at 7-2 overall, and coming off a big win at ranked Missouri.

Arch Manning is playing better than usual right now, but he faces a determined LSU defense in a raucous road environment. The path is there to host a first round playoff game. Sat.

, Nov. 14 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN The path to the Big 12 title got a little easier for the Red Raiders with BYU’s loss at Utah last weekend, but they have little margin for error after that loss at Cincinnati, and snuck out of their own stadium in a 51-48 shootout against West Virginia last time out. Drew Mestemaker commands a Cowboy offense that leads college football in passing touchdowns and is third in passing and scoring nationally.

He can find some angles against the Tech defense at home, and throw more chaos into the Big 12 picture. Sat. , Nov. 14 at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Utah is one of two undefeated FBS teams and coming off a massively-important win against BYU. In first place in the Big 12, the Utes are on course for a first-round bye if they can win out.

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Arizona can air things out in a potent offense led by Noah Fifita. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.