Seth McGowan and DeMario Douglas Top Fantasy Waiver Targets as Colts and Patriots Navigate Key Roster Shifts

Analyze key waiver wire additions for Week 10 fantasy football, including Seth McGowan and Tyler Davis, ahead of the NFL trade deadline and playoff push.

Fantasy football managers face a critical juncture in Week 10 as the season reaches a pivotal point where short-term survival must be balanced against long-term strategic ambition. Seven teams entered the week with 4-4 records, tied for second place in a ten-team league while the league leader stood at 6-2. This competitive parity ensures that every waiver claim and roster adjustment carries heightened weight for managers fighting for postseason positioning.

Seth McGowan of the Indianapolis Colts has emerged as a high-priority waiver target after rushing 43 times for 208 yards and scoring his first NFL touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on November 8, 2026. His performance showcased the power and burst that could establish him as an immediate RB2 if the Colts trade star Jonathan Taylor before the upcoming deadline. With Miami surrendering approximately 24 fantasy points per game to running backs and favorable matchups against Houston and the Giants, McGowan presents a valuable speculative stash for managers.

Also read Week 9 Fantasy Football Analysis: Roster Volatility and Key Start-Sit Decisions

On the wide receiver front, DeMario Douglas of the New England Patriots is drawing significant attention due to his expanding role in the offense. Douglas caught five of nine targets for 102 yards against Green Bay and has four touchdowns over his last five games while emerging as a dependable short-area target for quarterback Drake Maye. Injuries throughout New England's receiving corps could sustain his expanding target share, making him an attractive WR3 or flex option despite the Patriots' upcoming bye week.

Quarterback play also offers streaming opportunities, particularly with Aaron Rodgers returning from the Pittsburgh Steelers' bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Rodgers previously recorded 292 passing yards and three touchdowns against Cincinnati, offering a potent offensive matchup for managers in need of a starter. This game provides a chance to capitalize on historical performance trends against a defensive unit that has shown vulnerabilities against high-volume passing attacks.

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The health status of key players significantly influences waiver wire decisions, with several notable injuries altering team dynamics. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is dealing with a finger injury, which exacerbates the concerns surrounding the Chargers' offensive line. Los Angeles has surrendered a league-high 11 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, fueled by 31 sacks and 19 turnovers through eight games, making their defensive unit a prime target for streamers.

On the other side, the Baltimore Ravens have adjusted their roster following Lamar Jackson's thumb surgery by acquiring quarterback Joe Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals. This move provides Brissett an opportunity to revive his fantasy value in an offense featuring Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers. Despite a disastrous final appearance for Arizona where he threw for 119 passing yards and one interception, Brissett's experience could stabilize the Ravens' offense during Jackson's recovery period.

Running back allocations are also shifting due to injuries, with Alvin Kamara facing increased competition from Kene Nwangwu or similar depth options in New Orleans. Meanwhile, in New England, Rhamontre Stevenson's knee injury adds another complication to a backfield already missing TreVeyon Henderson, potentially opening up opportunities for other running backs to see increased usage and goal-line work. Audric Estime of the Saints has recently rushed 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, establishing himself as a preferred physical runner between the tackles.

With four teams on bye this week and the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, fantasy managers must prioritize players who can deliver immediate points while positioning themselves for the postseason. Playoffs typically run from Weeks 15 to 17, avoiding Week 18 when NFL contenders rest their stars, meaning teams fighting for postseason lives need touches and targets right now. The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams on bye.

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Wide receiver options such as Jordyn Tyson of the Saints should be monitored closely, as he finally debuted against Cleveland after missing eight games with a hamstring injury. Tyson caught four of five targets for 30 yards while earning five opportunities on just 16 routes. The eighth overall pick totaled 136 receptions, 1,812 yards, and 18 touchdowns over his final two college seasons at Arizona State, making him a high-upside stash with potential WR2 value once his snap share expands.

Defensive streaming remains a viable strategy, particularly against offenses with poor protection units. The Los Angeles Chargers' struggles with sacks and turnovers make them a prime target for a defensive streamer this week. Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens defense hosts a Chargers offense that has allowed a league-high 11 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, creating a favorable matchup for Baltimore's pass rushers.

Special teams contributions can provide the margin of victory in tight fantasy matchups. Teams with strong kickers and return units should be prioritized, especially in games with low projected scores. The strategic allocation of roster spots to high-upside players and defensive units will be crucial for managers aiming to secure a playoff berth in a highly competitive league.

The column will be updated following Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings to provide additional waiver targets and drop candidates. These developments could reshape fantasy rosters as teams adjust to the latest injury reports and trade outcomes. Managers must remain agile and informed to navigate the complexities of the waiver wire and maximize their chances of postseason success.