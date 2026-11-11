Week 10 Fantasy Football Start Sit Recommendations

Expert fantasy football advice for Week 10 highlights top defensive matchups and reliable kickers while warning against risky plays involving struggling offenses.

The Rams defense enters this week ranked outside the top 10 in fantasy points for the season, but it is easily the top unit for Week 10. That advantage stems from a difficult matchup against rookie quarterback Carson Beck and a Cardinals offense currently in shambles due to injuries. Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and their defensive line should feast on some Red Bird opportunities during this contest.

Top Defensive Matchups This Week

The Texans defense was last week's top option in the column and produced a top-10 finish. Analysts expect similar results this week as their defense faces Deshaun Watson and the Browns. The Houston offense has averaged the fourth-fewest points, and no offensive line in the league has allowed more sacks of their quarterbacks this season. This pressure creates significant fantasy value for the Texans defensive unit.

Also read Fantasy Football Running Backs Must-Start Week 10

The Jaguars defense has had two straight big weeks in fantasy circles and could be in for a third against the Titans. Tennessee has averaged just 18 points per game and ranks fifth in drives that result in a punt. Jacksonville has also added two defensive studs, Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III, at the deadline to bolster their roster further.

The Packers defense versus Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox) presents another viable option. The Lions defense has played better of late, and a matchup against a banged-up Patriots offense makes Detroit a strong starting choice. Conversely, the Ravens have been a flop as a fantasy defense this season, but facing Justin Herbert and the Chargers is very favorable.

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Defensive Players to Avoid

The Colts defense hasn't been useful in fantasy this season, but they are facing inexperienced quarterback Kyle McCord this week. The Steelers have one of the top defenses in fantasy, but it is still subject to the matchups. This week, analysts recommend keeping Pittsburgh on the sidelines in a bad road matchup against the Bengals. Their explosive offense ranks second in points and seventh in yards per game.

The Cincinnati offensive line has allowed just 15 sacks of Joe Burrow in 2026, making them difficult to penetrate. The Patriots defense was embarrassed in last week's loss to the Packers, and a matchup against Jared Goff and the Lions is not favorable. Defenses have combined to score the fewest fantasy points against Detroit all season long.

Detroit's offense is fifth in the league in points and yards gained, and only the Texans have committed fewer giveaways. As a result, keeping New England sidelined is the recommended strategy. The Browns defense is typically pretty tough on its home field, so this week's game against the Texans could be a low-scoring affair. However, Houston has had one of the toughest offenses for defenses to score fantasy points against this season.

Kicker Strategy and Rankings

No offense has committed fewer giveaways than Houston, so fans should not expect Cleveland to produce fantasy points against them. The Cardinals defense versus Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS) offers a different dynamic for kicker considerations. McPherson scored 14 fantasy points in the Bengals' Week 9 win over the Falcons, and a matchup against the Steelers makes him a solid option in Week 10.

Pittsburgh's defense has allowed the fifth-most points per game to opposing kickers this season. McPherson racked up 11.8 fantasy points against them in Week 3, demonstrating his reliability against this specific opponent. Bates went off against the Dolphins in Week 9, hitting four field goals and scoring 15.6 fantasy points. The Lions kicker should remain in lineups this week too.

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Bates faces a Patriots defense that has allowed three different kickers to score at least 13 fantasy points since Week 6. Pineiro hasn't been a highly productive kicker this season, and the Niners are next-to-last in drives that result in a field goal. Still, a game in Dallas promises to be a shootout with a projected total in the mid-50s.

Additional Kicker Recommendations

The Cowboys defense has allowed an average of 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers since Week 4. Cameron Dicker at Ravens (21%) has scored 12-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games. The Ravens have allowed five kickers to score at least 11 points, making Dicker a strong candidate for your roster.

Fitzgerald has been inconsistent in recent weeks, but the Saints have allowed the fifth-most points per game to kickers since Week 4. Moody, claimed by the Falcons, faces a Chiefs defense that has allowed nearly 10 points per game to kickers since Week 4. These statistics suggest potential upside for these players despite recent inconsistencies.

Butker has not been a reliable kicker in real or fantasy terms this season, averaging fewer than eight points per game. He has been so unreliable that the Chiefs signed Justin Tucker to their practice squad. The matchup against the Falcons isn't bad on paper, but there are better and far more consistent kickers available for managers seeking stability.

Gay has been productive for the Raiders this season, nailing 19 field goals and ranking sixth in fantasy points. That makes it tough to sit him, but analysts warn of his matchup against Seattle. Six of the nine kickers they've faced have been held to seven or fewer fantasy points, including three who have scored five or fewer.